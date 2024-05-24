Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: JD Sports, Pets at Home, Auto Trader, Dr Martens

There’s a noticeable drop-off in scheduled corporate announcements in a week shortened by another UK bank holiday, although some big names have updates planned. Here are the key dates for your diary.

24th May 2024 11:47

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 27 May

UK stock market closed for Spring bank holiday

Tuesday 28 May

Trading statements

TheraCryf, Princess Private Equity Holding, Victorian Plumbing, Xeros Technology

AGM/EGM

Apollon Formularies, Diversified Energy Company, TMT Investments

Wednesday 29 May

Trading statements

Bank of Georgia, Impax Asset Management, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) (JD Sports hasn't confirmed the date for publication of annual results but says they will be released towards the end of May 2024), Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS), React Group

AGM/EGM

B&M European Value Retail, Biome Technologies, Frenkel Topping, Glencore, Ilika, Integrated Diagnostic, Smarttech247, Watchstone, Xaar

Thursday 30 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Centrica and Marks & Spencer.

Trading statements

Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Novacyt

AGM/EGM

Aferian, Ashtead Technology, Bodycote, Endeavour Mining, Ferguson, Kelso Group, Learning Technologies, LifeSafe Holdings, Mast Energy Developments, National World, One Media iP Group, RM Infrastructure Income

Friday 31 May

Trading statements

CMO Group

AGM/EGM

Afarak Group, Alba Mineral Resources, AG Barr, Dianomi, Frenkel Topping, Genedrive, Light Science Technologies, Old Mutual Limited, Pulsar

