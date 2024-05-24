The Week Ahead: JD Sports, Pets at Home, Auto Trader, Dr Martens
There’s a noticeable drop-off in scheduled corporate announcements in a week shortened by another UK bank holiday, although some big names have updates planned. Here are the key dates for your diary.
24th May 2024 11:47
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 27 May
UK stock market closed for Spring bank holiday
Tuesday 28 May
Trading statements
TheraCryf, Princess Private Equity Holding, Victorian Plumbing, Xeros Technology
AGM/EGM
Apollon Formularies, Diversified Energy Company, TMT Investments
Wednesday 29 May
Trading statements
Bank of Georgia, Impax Asset Management, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) (JD Sports hasn't confirmed the date for publication of annual results but says they “will be released towards the end of May 2024”), Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS), React Group
AGM/EGM
B&M European Value Retail, Biome Technologies, Frenkel Topping, Glencore, Ilika, Integrated Diagnostic, Smarttech247, Watchstone, Xaar
Thursday 30 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Centrica and Marks & Spencer.
Trading statements
Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Novacyt
AGM/EGM
Aferian, Ashtead Technology, Bodycote, Endeavour Mining, Ferguson, Kelso Group, Learning Technologies, LifeSafe Holdings, Mast Energy Developments, National World, One Media iP Group, RM Infrastructure Income
Friday 31 May
Trading statements
CMO Group
AGM/EGM
Afarak Group, Alba Mineral Resources, AG Barr, Dianomi, Frenkel Topping, Genedrive, Light Science Technologies, Old Mutual Limited, Pulsar
