The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Auto Trader, Hollywood Bowl

Despite a four-day trading week, there are FTSE 100 earnings reports among the many small and mid-cap results scheduled for next week. Here are the key dates for your diary.

23rd May 2025 13:02

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 26 May

Trading statements

Stock market closed for Bank Holiday

Tuesday 27 May

Trading statements

Greencore

AGM/EGM

Alba Mineral Resources, Bakkavor Group, EnQuest, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, GreenRoc Strategic Materials, RiverFort Global Opportunities, Ventures subsidiaries, S-Ventures

Wednesday 28 May

Trading statements

C&C Group, Integrated Diagnostics, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Pets at Home

AGM/EGM

Aptitude Software Group, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Boku, Capai, Evoke, Glencore, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, Haleon, Henderson International Income Trust, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, LSL Property Services, Xaar

Thursday 29 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Diversified Energy, Marks & Spencer, National Grid and Sage.

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining Copper, Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), Braemar, Capital Gearing Trust, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Helios Underwriting, Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), ProBiotix Health, Watkin Jones

AGM/EGM

Churchill China, Flutter Entertainment, Gulf Marine Services, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, IG Group, Kavango Resources, Property Franchise Group, PYX Resources

Friday 30 May

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Aseana Properties, Beacon Rise Holdings, Old Mutual Limited

