The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Auto Trader, Hollywood Bowl
Despite a four-day trading week, there are FTSE 100 earnings reports among the many small and mid-cap results scheduled for next week. Here are the key dates for your diary.
23rd May 2025 13:02
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 26 May
Trading statements
Stock market closed for Bank Holiday
Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Tuesday 27 May
Trading statements
Greencore
AGM/EGM
Alba Mineral Resources, Bakkavor Group, EnQuest, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, GreenRoc Strategic Materials, RiverFort Global Opportunities, Ventures subsidiaries, S-Ventures
Wednesday 28 May
Trading statements
C&C Group, Integrated Diagnostics, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Pets at Home
AGM/EGM
Aptitude Software Group, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Boku, Capai, Evoke, Glencore, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, Haleon, Henderson International Income Trust, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, LSL Property Services, Xaar
Thursday 29 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Diversified Energy, Marks & Spencer, National Grid and Sage.
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining Copper, Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), Braemar, Capital Gearing Trust, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Helios Underwriting, Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), ProBiotix Health, Watkin Jones
AGM/EGM
Churchill China, Flutter Entertainment, Gulf Marine Services, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, IG Group, Kavango Resources, Property Franchise Group, PYX Resources
Friday 30 May
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Aseana Properties, Beacon Rise Holdings, Old Mutual Limited
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.