The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Shell and Glaxo

22nd October 2021 12:46

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead, including latest results from UK banks and other popular blue-chips. 

Monday 25 October

Trading statements 

Croma Security Solutions, HSBC, Plus500

AGM/EGM

Bezant Resources, Galileo Resources, Hyve Group, Xaar, Xtract Resources

Tuesday 26 October

Trading statements 

Bunzl, e-Therapeutics, Hochschild Mining, Kin & Carta, Pacific Assets Trust, Polymetal International, Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings, Softcat, THG, Whitbread

AGM/EGM

Dispersion Holdings

Wednesday 27 October

Trading statements 

Aveva Group, Bloomsbury Publishing, ContourGlobal, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), RPS Group, Wickes

AGM/EGM

Cap-XX Ltd, Frontier Developments, Hargreaves Services, Ideagen, Investment Co, Invinity Energy Systems, Mirada, Pantheon International, Springfield Properties 

Thursday 28 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Ferguson (LSE:FERG) and Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX)

Trading statements 

Airtel Africa, Bytes Technology, C&C Group, DS Smith, Elementis, Evraz, Gem Diamonds, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Helios Towers, Hunting, Inchcape, Indivior, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), LMS Capital, PPHE Hotel Group, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Travis Perkins, Virgin Wines UK, WPP

AGM/EGM

Brooks Macdonald, City of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, JD Sports Fashion, National Milk Records, outh32, Tirupati Graphite

Friday 29 October

Trading statements 

Scancell, Time Out Group

AGM/EGM

ADM Energy, ITM Power, Mattioli Woods, MaxCyte, OPG Power Ventures, Sensyne Health

