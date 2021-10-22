The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Shell and Glaxo
22nd October 2021 12:46
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead, including latest results from UK banks and other popular blue-chips.
Monday 25 October
Trading statements
Croma Security Solutions, HSBC, Plus500
AGM/EGM
Bezant Resources, Galileo Resources, Hyve Group, Xaar, Xtract Resources
Tuesday 26 October
Trading statements
Bunzl, e-Therapeutics, Hochschild Mining, Kin & Carta, Pacific Assets Trust, Polymetal International, Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings, Softcat, THG, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
Dispersion Holdings
Wednesday 27 October
Trading statements
Aveva Group, Bloomsbury Publishing, ContourGlobal, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), RPS Group, Wickes
AGM/EGM
Cap-XX Ltd, Frontier Developments, Hargreaves Services, Ideagen, Investment Co, Invinity Energy Systems, Mirada, Pantheon International, Springfield Properties
Thursday 28 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Ferguson (LSE:FERG) and Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX).
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Bytes Technology, C&C Group, DS Smith, Elementis, Evraz, Gem Diamonds, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Helios Towers, Hunting, Inchcape, Indivior, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), LMS Capital, PPHE Hotel Group, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Travis Perkins, Virgin Wines UK, WPP
AGM/EGM
Brooks Macdonald, City of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, JD Sports Fashion, National Milk Records, outh32, Tirupati Graphite
Friday 29 October
Trading statements
Scancell, Time Out Group
AGM/EGM
ADM Energy, ITM Power, Mattioli Woods, MaxCyte, OPG Power Ventures, Sensyne Health
