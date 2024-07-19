The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Vodafone and BT
ii’s head of markets shares key dates for your diary as UK banks prepare to unveil half-year results, and a slew of other names report earnings.
19th July 2024 12:09
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 22 July
Trading statements
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Beeks Financial Cloud Group
AGM/EGM
Inspiration Healthcare, Kefi Gold & Copper, LondonMetric Property, Metals One, Tasty
Tuesday 23 July
Trading statements
Compass, James Cropper, JTC, Mitie, Serco, Science Group, SThree
AGM/EGM
abrdn European Logistics Income, B&M European Value Retail, BP Marsh & Partners, Fidelity China Special Situations, GB Group, Mitie, Triple Point Venture VCT
Wednesday 24 July
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Breedon, easyJet, Fresnillo, FRP Advisory, Greencoat UK Wind, Harworth Group, Hochschild Mining, Motorpoint, Nichols, Norcros, PensionBee, Primary Health Properties, Reckitt Benckiser, RHI Magnesita, Totally, Unite Group, Van Elle Holdings
AGM/EGM
Ajax Resources, ATOME, Audioboom, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Molten Ventures, Motorpoint, Norcros, Palace Capital, Pennon, Science in Sport
Thursday 25 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass and SSE.
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Aptitude Software Group, AstraZeneca, British American Tobacco, Britvic, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Centamin, Hammerson, Howden Joinery, IG Group, Indivior, ITV, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Pennant International, Relx, Rentokil Initial, Unilever, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Workspace
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, Kibo Energy, LifeSafe Holdings, Milton Capital, Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Oxford Instruments, Pathfinder Minerals, Petards, RiverFort Global Opportunities, Silverwood Brands, Tate & Lyle, Vp, Workspace
Friday 26 July
Trading statements
Babcock, Drax, IMI, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Record, Rightmove, Segro
AGM/EGM
CT UK High Income Trust, DiscoverIE, Keras Resources
