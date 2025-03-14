The Week Ahead: M&G, Prudential, Wetherspoon
There are fewer blue-chips reporting results in the coming days, but the calendar is still full of interesting events. Here are the key dates for your diary.
14th March 2025 12:14
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 17 March
Trading statements
Beeks Financial Cloud, Diversified Energy Co, Eagle Eye Solutions, F&C Investment Trust, Marshalls, MTI Wireless Edge, Phoenix Group, SigmaRoc, Thungela Resources
AGM/EGM
CMO Group, Hercules Site Services, Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
Tuesday 18 March
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining Copper, Boku, Close Brothers, Computacenter, Fintel, Genel Energy, H&T Group, Harworth Group, Litigation Capital Management, Midwich Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, Pebble Group, Sabre Insurance, SThree, Yu Group, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd
Wednesday 19 March
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, AFC Energy, Essentra, Hutchmed China, Judges Scientific, M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), Nexteq, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Softcat
AGM/EGM
Asia Strategic Holdings, Checkit, Crimson Tide, Fuel Ventures VCT, Safestore
Thursday 20 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Beazley, Chemring and Pearson.
Trading statements
Bloomsbury Publishing, Central Asia Metals, Energean, Eurocell, Foresight Solar Fund, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hostelworld, James Fisher & Sons, Pershing Square Holdings
AGM/EGM
Corre Energy, Great Western Mining, Helix Exploration, Nuformix, Pressure Technologies, Supermarket Income REIT, Value & Indexed Property Income Trust
Friday 21 March
Trading statements
Ceres Power, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW)
AGM/EGM
Faron Pharmaceuticals OY
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
