The Week Ahead: M&G, Prudential, Wetherspoon

There are fewer blue-chips reporting results in the coming days, but the calendar is still full of interesting events. Here are the key dates for your diary.

14th March 2025 12:14

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 17 March

Trading statements

Beeks Financial Cloud, Diversified Energy Co, Eagle Eye Solutions, F&C Investment Trust, Marshalls, MTI Wireless Edge, Phoenix Group, SigmaRoc, Thungela Resources

AGM/EGM

CMO Group, Hercules Site Services, Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Tuesday 18 March

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining Copper, Boku, Close Brothers, Computacenter, Fintel, Genel Energy, H&T Group, Harworth Group, Litigation Capital Management, Midwich Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, Pebble Group, Sabre Insurance, SThree, Yu Group, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd

Wednesday 19 March

Trading statements

Advanced Medical Solutions, AFC Energy, Essentra, Hutchmed China, Judges Scientific, M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), Nexteq, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Softcat

AGM/EGM

Asia Strategic Holdings, Checkit, Crimson Tide, Fuel Ventures VCT, Safestore

Thursday 20 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Beazley, Chemring and Pearson.

Trading statements

Bloomsbury Publishing, Central Asia Metals, Energean, Eurocell, Foresight Solar Fund, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hostelworld, James Fisher & Sons, Pershing Square Holdings

AGM/EGM

Corre Energy, Great Western Mining, Helix Exploration, Nuformix, Pressure Technologies, Supermarket Income REIT, Value & Indexed Property Income Trust

Friday 21 March

Trading statements

Ceres Power, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW)

AGM/EGM

Faron Pharmaceuticals OY

