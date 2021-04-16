The Week Ahead: mining sector, Taylor Wimpey, AB Foods
Watch out for a flurry of results from the heavyweight miners in the next few days.
Monday 19 April
Trading statements
Churchill China, Energean, GB Group
AGM/EGM
MTI Wireless Edge, St James House
Tuesday 20 April
Trading statements
Avast, Associated British Foods, Card Factory, City of London Investment Group, Discoverie Group, Filta Group, Flowtech Fluidpower, Jupiter Fund Management, MaxCyte, Moneysupermarket.com, Porvair, RBG Holdings, Rio Tinto
AGM/EGM
Audioboom, Breedon, GlobalData, Herald Investment Trust, Jadestone Energy, Porvair, XP Power
Wednesday 21 April
Trading statements
Antofagasta, BHP Group, Bunzl, Carr's Group, Hochschild Mining, Hunting, Kier Group, Pennant International, Polymetal International, Quilter, Wentworth Resources
AGM/EGM
Biome Technologies, Bunzl, DP Eurasia, Drax, Hunting, Serco
Thursday 22 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Drax Group (LSE:DRX), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Anglo American, Avacta Group, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust, Centamin, Deltex Medical, Domino's Pizza, GB Group, Gem Diamonds, Ibstock, Informa, Jadestone Energy, Rentokil Initial, RWS Holdings, Segro, Taylor Wimpey, Trifast
AGM/EGM
Aggreko, Alliance Trust, Bidstack, CLS Holdings, Dignity, Domino's Pizza, Foxtons, Ibstock, GLI Finance, National Grid, RELX, RIT Capital Partners, Segro, SThree, Taylor Wimpey, Tullow Oil
Friday 23 April
Trading statements
XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Faron Pharmaceuticals, Minds + Machines, Hikma Pharmaceuticals
