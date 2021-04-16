The Week Ahead: mining sector, Taylor Wimpey, AB Foods  

by Lee Wild from interactive investor |

Watch out for a flurry of results from the heavyweight miners in the next few days.

Monday 19 April

Trading statements 

Churchill China, Energean, GB Group

AGM/EGM

MTI Wireless Edge, St James House

Tuesday 20 April

Trading statements 

Avast, Associated British Foods, Card Factory, City of London Investment Group, Discoverie Group, Filta Group, Flowtech Fluidpower, Jupiter Fund Management, MaxCyte, Moneysupermarket.com, Porvair, RBG Holdings, Rio Tinto

AGM/EGM

Audioboom, Breedon, GlobalData, Herald Investment Trust, Jadestone Energy, Porvair, XP Power

Wednesday 21 April

Trading statements 

Antofagasta, BHP Group, Bunzl, Carr's Group, Hochschild Mining, Hunting, Kier Group, Pennant International, Polymetal International, Quilter, Wentworth Resources 

AGM/EGM

Biome Technologies, Bunzl, DP Eurasia, Drax, Hunting, Serco

Thursday 22 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Drax Group (LSE:DRX), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

Trading statements 

AJ Bell, Anglo American, Avacta Group, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust, Centamin, Deltex Medical, Domino's Pizza, GB Group, Gem Diamonds, Ibstock, Informa, Jadestone Energy, Rentokil Initial, RWS Holdings, Segro, Taylor Wimpey, Trifast

AGM/EGM

Aggreko, Alliance Trust, Bidstack, CLS Holdings, Dignity, Domino's Pizza, Foxtons, Ibstock, GLI Finance, National Grid, RELX, RIT Capital Partners, Segro, SThree, Taylor Wimpey, Tullow Oil

Friday 23 April

Trading statements 

XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

Faron Pharmaceuticals, Minds + Machines, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

