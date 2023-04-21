The Week Ahead: NatWest, Barclays, GSK, Taylor Wimpey and more
More than a tenth of the FTSE 100 index issue updates in the coming days, so be prepared for plenty of share price action. Our head of markets looks at companies of interest.
Monday 24 April
Trading statements
Brighton Pier Group, CentralNic, Checkit, Egdon Resources, Keystone Law Group, Lok'n Store, Novacyt
AGM/EGM
CentralNic, Ground Rents Income Fund
Tuesday 25 April
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, Anglo American, Associated British Foods, Avacta Group, Banco Santander, Card Factory, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Corero Network Security, Dillistone, Focusrite, hVIVO, IWG, Jadestone Energy, Next Fifteen Communications, Northcoders, Oxford BioMedica, Petrofac, Quilter, Resolute Mining, RWS Holdings, Travis Perkins, WAG Payment Solutions, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
Aquis Exchange, Beazley, Coro Energy, Entain, GlobalData, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment, SigmaRoc, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
Wednesday 26 April
Trading statements
1Spatial, Biome Technologies, Bunzl, C4X Discovery, CRH, Ecora Resources, Frenkel Topping, Fresnillo, Gem Diamonds, GSK (LSE:GSK), Home REIT, Learning Technologies, Man Group, Pennant International, RBG Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanderson Design, Skillcast, Smith & Nephew, Standard Chartered, Trifast, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
Alfa Financial Software, Anglo American, Breedon, Bunzl, Corcel, Croda, Drax, Elementis, Global Invacom Group, Kazera Global, Metro Bank, Mobius Investment Trust, Nichols, One Media IP Group, Persimmon, RIT Capital Partners, Trian Investors 1
Thursday 27 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Fresnillo, Greggs, RELX.
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Brave Bison, Capricorn Energy, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Howden Joinery, Inchcape, Indivior, Inspecs, J Sainsbury, Lancashire Holdings, Literacy Capital, London Stock Exchange Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Schroders, Spectris, St James's Place, Synairgen, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Unilever, WPP
AGM/EGM
Admiral Group, AFC Energy, Alliance Trust, AstraZeneca, BP, CLS Holdings, CRH, Dalata Hotel Group, Dial Square Investments, F&C Investment Trust, Flutter Entertainment, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, Helios Towers, Ibstock, International Personal Finance, Kerry Group, London Stock Exchange Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Quixant, Schroders, Serco, Synectics, Taylor Wimpey, Weir
Friday 28 April
Trading statements
James Fisher, Morgan Advanced Materials, Puretech Health, Computacenter, Industrials REIT, Rotork, Smurfit Kappa, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
AGM/EGM
Audioboom, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Everest Global, GetBusy, Greencoat Renewables, Greencoat UK Wind, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, Kingspan, Minoan Group, Pearson, Rotork, Smurfit Kappa, Symphony International, Woodside Energy
