The Week Ahead: Next, Ocado, United Utilities
The tap has turned on for corporate results and there’s plenty for investors to pick over in the days ahead, including high-profile FTSE 100 names.
Monday 27 March
Trading statements
Aeorema Communications, elvoir Group, Carnival, CentralNic, Crimson Tide, Dialight, eEnergy, Equals, Hyve, IQGeo Group, Life Science REIT, RTC Group, SigmaRoc, Target Healthcare REIT, Tandem, Thungela Resources, Tortilla Mexican Grill
AGM/EGM
Let's Explore Group, Oncimmune Holdings
Tuesday 28 March
Trading statements
AG Barr, Animalcare, Bango, Bellway, CPPGroup, DigitalBox, EKF Diagnostics, Eleco, Empresaria, Flowtech Fluidpower, Good Energy Group, Impact Healthcare REIT, James Fisher & Sons, John Wood Group, Marlowe, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Nanoco, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Personal Group, Petershill Partners, Real Estate Investors, Regional REIT, S&U, Softcat, Synthomer, Team17, United Utilities (LSE:UU.), VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, Xaar
AGM/EGM
Autins Group, Cindrigo Holdings, Ground Rents Income Fund
Wednesday 29 March
Trading statements
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust, Artisanal Spirits, Big Technologies, Central Asia Metals, Dignity, Ecora Resources, Essentra, Inspired, Medica, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Next (LSE:NXT), Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Trust, RM, S4 Capital, Strix Group, Surgical Innovations, tinyBuild, UP Global Sourcing
AGM/EGM
Various Eateries, Versarien
Thursday 30 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn, Aviva, InterContinental Hotels Group and Taylor Wimpey.
Trading statements
AO World, Aquis Exchange, Arbuthnot Banking Group, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Chesnara, Ebiquity, Gattaca, Gresham House, IGas Energy, Impellam Group, International Public Partnerships, Ithaca Energy, Microlise, Moonpig, PetroTal Corp, Renalytix, Revolution Beauty Group, Secure Trust Bank, Supermarket Income REIT, XLMedia
AGM/EGM
AssetCo, Melrose Industries, Nexus Infrastructure, Oxford BioDynamics, Pantheon Infrastructure, Polar Capital, Power Metal Resources
Friday 31 March
Trading statements
Computacenter, James Halstead
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy, Brunner Investment Trust, Inland Homes, Mediazest, Pressure Technologies, Tekmar Group
