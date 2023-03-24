Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Next, Ocado, United Utilities

24th March 2023 12:44

Lee Wild from interactive investor

The tap has turned on for corporate results and there’s plenty for investors to pick over in the days ahead, including high-profile FTSE 100 names.

Monday 27 March

Trading statements

Aeorema Communications, elvoir Group, Carnival, CentralNic, Crimson Tide, Dialight, eEnergy, Equals, Hyve, IQGeo Group, Life Science REIT, RTC Group, SigmaRoc, Target Healthcare REIT, Tandem, Thungela Resources, Tortilla Mexican Grill

AGM/EGM

Let's Explore Group, Oncimmune Holdings

Tuesday 28 March

Trading statements

AG Barr, Animalcare, Bango, Bellway, CPPGroup, DigitalBox, EKF Diagnostics, Eleco, Empresaria, Flowtech Fluidpower, Good Energy Group, Impact Healthcare REIT, James Fisher & Sons, John Wood Group, Marlowe, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Nanoco, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Personal Group, Petershill Partners, Real Estate Investors, Regional REIT, S&U, Softcat, Synthomer, Team17, United Utilities (LSE:UU.), VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, Xaar

AGM/EGM

Autins Group, Cindrigo Holdings, Ground Rents Income Fund

Wednesday 29 March

Trading statements

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust, Artisanal Spirits, Big Technologies, Central Asia Metals, Dignity, Ecora Resources, Essentra, Inspired, Medica, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Next (LSE:NXT), Octopus Renewable Infrastructure Trust, RM, S4 Capital, Strix Group, Surgical Innovations, tinyBuild, UP Global Sourcing

AGM/EGM

Various Eateries, Versarien

Thursday 30 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn, Aviva, InterContinental Hotels Group and Taylor Wimpey.

Trading statements

AO World, Aquis Exchange, Arbuthnot Banking Group, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Chesnara, Ebiquity, Gattaca, Gresham House, IGas Energy, Impellam Group, International Public Partnerships, Ithaca Energy, Microlise, Moonpig, PetroTal Corp, Renalytix, Revolution Beauty Group, Secure Trust Bank, Supermarket Income REIT, XLMedia

AGM/EGM

AssetCo, Melrose Industries, Nexus Infrastructure, Oxford BioDynamics, Pantheon Infrastructure, Polar Capital, Power Metal Resources

Friday 31 March

Trading statements

Computacenter, James Halstead

AGM/EGM

Angus Energy, Brunner Investment Trust, Inland Homes, Mediazest, Pressure Technologies, Tekmar Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

