The Week Ahead: Next, Ted Baker, Boohoo
Results season hots up in the UK, with plenty of corporate results due out in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 26 September
Trading statements
Atome Energy, Chapel Down, Concurrent Technologies, CPPGroup, Devolver Digital, Dillistone, Finsbury Food, Frenkel Topping, Immotion Group, Likewise, Microlise, Next Fifteen Communications, SpaceandPeople, XLMedia, Xpediator
AGM/EGM
Babcock International, Eastinco Mining & Exploration, Eckoh, ECO Animal Health, Great Eastern Energy, Lamprell, Mediclinic International, RPS Group
Tuesday 27 September
Trading statements
AG Barr, Animalcare, Billington Holdings, Boku, Card Factory, Close Brothers, Diaceutics, Digitalbox, ECSC Group, Ergomed, Ferguson, FireAngel Safety Technology Group, GENinCode, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, K3 Capital Group, Instem, LifeSafe Holdings, Medica Group, Mission Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau, NAHL Group, Origin Enterprises, United Utilities, Personal Group Holdings, S&U, Saga, Serica Energy, SSP Group, tinyBuild, Transense Technologies, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
Bens Creek Group, Cohort, daVictus, Downing Four VCT, Empyrean Energy, First Property Group, GRC International, Incanthera, Knights Group, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Redde Northgate, Smoove, Spectral MD Holdings, TP Group, Yourgene Health
Wednesday 28 September
Trading statements
1Spatial, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Avingtrans, Blancco Technology, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Everyman Media Group, Shepherd Neame, Skillcast Group
AGM/EGM
600 Group, Aberdeen New India Investment Trust, Amigo Holdings, AO World, AssetCo, Baltic Classifieds, DWF Group, Enwell Energy, Intercede, Kainos, Kromek, NWF Group, Ormonde Mining, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, Scholium, System1 Group
Thursday 29 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR)
Trading statements
Allergy Therapeutics, Angle, Avation, Bango, Cap-XX, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Crestchic, Directa Plus, McBride, NAHL Group, Next (LSE:NXT), Novacyt, Physiomics, Synairgen, XLMedia
AGM/EGM
ActiveOps, Chill Brands Group, Coral Products, Echo Energy, Jaywing, Orient Telecoms, President Energy, Samarkand Group, TransGlobe Energy, Ted Baker (LSE:TED), Vaalco Energy, Van Elle Holdings, Walker Crips
Friday 30 September
Trading statements
Belluscura, Cineworld, CMO Group, Dignity, DP Eurasia, Celtic, Pennon
AGM/EGM
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding, Capital Metals, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Ince Group, Insig AI, Libertine Holdings, Miton UK Microcap Trust, Oakley Capital Investments, Pennpetro Energy, Saietta, TMT Acquisition, TPXImpact Holdings, Versarien
