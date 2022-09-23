Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Next, Ted Baker, Boohoo

23rd September 2022 14:27

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Results season hots up in the UK, with plenty of corporate results due out in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 26 September

Trading statements

Atome Energy, Chapel Down, Concurrent Technologies, CPPGroup, Devolver Digital, Dillistone, Finsbury Food, Frenkel Topping, Immotion Group, Likewise, Microlise, Next Fifteen Communications, SpaceandPeople, XLMedia, Xpediator

AGM/EGM

Babcock International, Eastinco Mining & Exploration, Eckoh, ECO Animal Health, Great Eastern Energy, Lamprell, Mediclinic International, RPS Group

Tuesday 27 September

Trading statements

AG Barr, Animalcare, Billington Holdings, Boku, Card Factory, Close Brothers, Diaceutics, Digitalbox, ECSC Group, Ergomed, Ferguson, FireAngel Safety Technology Group, GENinCode, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, K3 Capital Group, Instem, LifeSafe Holdings, Medica Group, Mission Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau, NAHL Group, Origin Enterprises, United Utilities, Personal Group Holdings, S&U, Saga, Serica Energy, SSP Group, tinyBuild, Transense Technologies, Yu Group

AGM/EGM

Bens Creek Group, Cohort, daVictus, Downing Four VCT, Empyrean Energy, First Property Group, GRC International, Incanthera, Knights Group, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Redde Northgate, Smoove, Spectral MD Holdings, TP Group, Yourgene Health

Wednesday 28 September

Trading statements

1Spatial, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Avingtrans, Blancco Technology, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), Everyman Media Group, Shepherd Neame, Skillcast Group

AGM/EGM

600 Group, Aberdeen New India Investment Trust, Amigo Holdings, AO World, AssetCo, Baltic Classifieds, DWF Group, Enwell Energy, Intercede, Kainos, Kromek, NWF Group, Ormonde Mining, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, Scholium, System1 Group

Thursday 29 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR)  

Trading statements

Allergy Therapeutics, Angle, Avation, Bango, Cap-XX, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Crestchic, Directa Plus, McBride, NAHL Group, Next (LSE:NXT), Novacyt, Physiomics, Synairgen, XLMedia

AGM/EGM

ActiveOps, Chill Brands Group, Coral Products, Echo Energy, Jaywing, Orient Telecoms, President Energy, Samarkand Group, TransGlobe Energy, Ted Baker (LSE:TED), Vaalco Energy, Van Elle Holdings, Walker Crips

Friday 30 September

Trading statements

Belluscura, Cineworld, CMO Group, Dignity, DP Eurasia, Celtic, Pennon

AGM/EGM

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding, Capital Metals, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Ince Group, Insig AI, Libertine Holdings, Miton UK Microcap Trust, Oakley Capital Investments, Pennpetro Energy, Saietta, TMT Acquisition, TPXImpact Holdings, Versarien

