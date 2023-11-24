Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rightmove, easyJet, Halfords, Pennon

A lot of these companies have been in the news recently, and many have seen share prices soar in the past month. Now investors get a peek at the financial results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

24th November 2023 11:38

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 27 November

Trading statements

Celebrus Technologies, DSW Capital, JLEN Environmental Assets, Northern Bear, Rightmove (LSE:RMV), Serinus Energy, SysGroup

AGM/EGM

Chelverton Growth Trust, European Smaller Cos Trust, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, Quadrise, Tribal Group

Tuesday 28 November

Trading statements

Altitude Group, Augmentum Fintech, Brickability, DP Eurasia, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Focusrite, Greencore, IG Design, Kinovo, Loungers, Mercia Asset Management, Pets At Home, Renew Holdings, Safestore, Supreme, Topps Tiles, Treatt, Vp

AGM/EGM

Bluefield Solar Income Fund, London Finance & Investment Group, Nanoco, Oakley Capital Investments

Wednesday 29 November

Trading statements

Amaroq Minerals, Benchmark Holdings, Braemar, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, CVS Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Harbour Energy, Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Vinanz

AGM/EGM

Artemis Resources, Aura Energy, Contango Holdings, CVS Group, Fidelity Asian Values, Ikigai Ventures, Panthera Resources, Reconstruction Capital II, Renishaw, RiverFort Global Opportunities Sabien Technology, Scancell Holdings, Seeing Machines, SLF Realisation Fund, Target Healthcare REIT, Thor Energy, Transense Technologies, Vast Resources

Thursday 30 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bellway, Diversified Energy Co, Severn Trent and Telecom Plus.

Trading statements

Carclo, Dr Martens, Genedrive, James Latham, LXi REIT, ME Group International, TClarke, Tharisa, Walker Crips, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

Amur Minerals, Atlantic Lithium, Cordel Group, CQS New City High Yield Fund, DXS International, Europa Metals, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, Kingswood Holdings, MC Mining, MGC Pharmaceuticals, NCC Group, Ovoca Bio, Revolution Bars, Roebuck Food Group, Ruffer Investment

Friday 1 December

Trading statements

Mind Gym

AGM/EGM

Croma Security Solutions, HeiQ, James Halstead, More Acquisitions, Plaza Centres NV, ScS Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

