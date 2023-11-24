The Week Ahead: Rightmove, easyJet, Halfords, Pennon
A lot of these companies have been in the news recently, and many have seen share prices soar in the past month. Now investors get a peek at the financial results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 27 November
Trading statements
Celebrus Technologies, DSW Capital, JLEN Environmental Assets, Northern Bear, Rightmove (LSE:RMV), Serinus Energy, SysGroup
AGM/EGM
Chelverton Growth Trust, European Smaller Cos Trust, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, Quadrise, Tribal Group
Tuesday 28 November
Trading statements
Altitude Group, Augmentum Fintech, Brickability, DP Eurasia, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Focusrite, Greencore, IG Design, Kinovo, Loungers, Mercia Asset Management, Pets At Home, Renew Holdings, Safestore, Supreme, Topps Tiles, Treatt, Vp
AGM/EGM
Bluefield Solar Income Fund, London Finance & Investment Group, Nanoco, Oakley Capital Investments
Wednesday 29 November
Trading statements
Amaroq Minerals, Benchmark Holdings, Braemar, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, CVS Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), Harbour Energy, Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Vinanz
AGM/EGM
Artemis Resources, Aura Energy, Contango Holdings, CVS Group, Fidelity Asian Values, Ikigai Ventures, Panthera Resources, Reconstruction Capital II, Renishaw, RiverFort Global Opportunities Sabien Technology, Scancell Holdings, Seeing Machines, SLF Realisation Fund, Target Healthcare REIT, Thor Energy, Transense Technologies, Vast Resources
Thursday 30 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bellway, Diversified Energy Co, Severn Trent and Telecom Plus.
Trading statements
Carclo, Dr Martens, Genedrive, James Latham, LXi REIT, ME Group International, TClarke, Tharisa, Walker Crips, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
Amur Minerals, Atlantic Lithium, Cordel Group, CQS New City High Yield Fund, DXS International, Europa Metals, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, Kingswood Holdings, MC Mining, MGC Pharmaceuticals, NCC Group, Ovoca Bio, Revolution Bars, Roebuck Food Group, Ruffer Investment
Friday 1 December
Trading statements
Mind Gym
AGM/EGM
Croma Security Solutions, HeiQ, James Halstead, More Acquisitions, Plaza Centres NV, ScS Group
