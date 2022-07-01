The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, Entain, Persimmon
There are a few major corporate results due in the days ahead, but this is the calm before the storm that is US earnings season. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 4 July
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, Braemar Shipping Services, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Porvair, ReNeuron
AGM/EGM
Active Energy Group, Clean Invest Africa, Securities Trust of Scotland
Tuesday 5 July
Trading statements
Cairn Homes, CML Microsystems, Ideagen, J Sainsbury, Kitwave, Mattioli Woods, Mercia Asset Management, Saga, Supreme
AGM/EGM
Immediate Acquisition, Marks & Spencer, Open Orphan, Saga, Smartspace Software, Young & Co's Brewery
Wednesday 6 July
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Argentex, D4T4 Solutions, Redde Northgate, Robert Walters, Ten Entertainment, Topps Tiles, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
Assura, ContourGlobal, GSK, Mining Minerals & Metals, PCF Group, Shires Income, Sirius Real Estate, Strategic Minerals, Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Thursday 7 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aveva Group, British American Tobacco, JD Sports Fashion and Next
Trading statements
Baltic Classifieds, Currys, Entain (LSE:ENT), Ferrexpo, Great Portland Estates, Jet2, John Wood Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), RS Group, Time Finance, Victrex, Watches of Switzerland, Yamana Gold
AGM/EGM
C&C Group, Distil, Emmerson, Faron Pharmaceuticals, FD Technologies, Great Portland Estates, Greencare Capital, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Land Securities, Likewise, N Brown, Octopus Apollo VCT, Peel Hunt, Pets At Home, Severn Trent, TomCo Energy
Friday 8 July
Trading statements
Great Eastern Energy
AGM/EGM
Kavango Resources
