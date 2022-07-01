Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, Entain, Persimmon

1st July 2022 12:24

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There are a few major corporate results due in the days ahead, but this is the calm before the storm that is US earnings season. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 4 July

Trading statements

Augmentum Fintech, Braemar Shipping Services, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Porvair, ReNeuron

AGM/EGM

Active Energy Group, Clean Invest Africa, Securities Trust of Scotland

Tuesday 5 July

Trading statements

Cairn Homes, CML Microsystems, Ideagen, J Sainsbury, Kitwave, Mattioli Woods, Mercia Asset Management, Saga, Supreme

AGM/EGM

Immediate Acquisition, Marks & Spencer, Open Orphan, Saga, Smartspace Software, Young & Co's Brewery

Wednesday 6 July

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Argentex, D4T4 Solutions, Redde Northgate, Robert Walters, Ten Entertainment, Topps Tiles, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

Assura, ContourGlobal, GSK, Mining Minerals & Metals, PCF Group, Shires Income, Sirius Real Estate, Strategic Minerals, Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Thursday 7 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aveva Group, British American Tobacco, JD Sports Fashion and Next

Trading statements

Baltic Classifieds, Currys, Entain (LSE:ENT), Ferrexpo, Great Portland Estates, Jet2, John Wood Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), RS Group, Time Finance, Victrex, Watches of Switzerland, Yamana Gold

AGM/EGM

C&C Group, Distil, Emmerson, Faron Pharmaceuticals, FD Technologies, Great Portland Estates, Greencare Capital, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Land Securities, Likewise, N Brown, Octopus Apollo VCT, Peel Hunt, Pets At Home, Severn Trent, TomCo Energy

Friday 8 July

Trading statements

Great Eastern Energy

AGM/EGM

Kavango Resources

