The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Royal Mail, Kingfisher, inflation
14th May 2021 15:22
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 17 May
Trading statements
Diploma, Hollywood Bowl, Knights Group, Petropavlovsk, Ryanair
AGM/EGM
Bahamas Petroleum, Horizonte Minerals, Vistry
Tuesday 18 May
Trading statements
Assura, Benchmark Holdings, Britvic, Cranswick, DCC, DP Eurasia, First Derivatives, Forterra, Georgia Capital, Hardide, HomeServe, Hyve Group, Imperial Brands, Lamprell, Land Securities, McKay Securities, Minds + Machines, Renew, Sanderson Design, Shoe Zone, Sureserve, TBC Bank, Topps Tiles, Tritax EuroBox, UDG Healthcare, Vodafone (LSE:VOD), Watkin Jones, Escape Hunt, Trinity Exploration, 4imprint
AGM/EGM
4imprint, accesso Technology, Cairn Homes, Chaarat Gold, Chesnara, Forterra, IQGeo Group, Metro Bank, Myanmar Strategic Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell, Standard Life Aberdeen, US Solar Fund, Vivo Energy
Wednesday 19 May
Trading statements
BAE Systems, Coats, Experian, Future, Great Portland Estates, LXI REIT, Marston's, MTI Wireless Edge, Ninety One, Premier Foods, Redde Northgate, Regional REIT, Severn Trent, Bank of Georgia
AGM/EGM
Alliance Pharma, Arix Bioscience, Boku, Coats, Diaceutics, Dialight, EKF Diagnostics, Funding Circle Holdings, IQ-AI, K3 Business Technology, Keller, Medica, Pendragon, Permanent TSB Group, Plutus PowerGen, PPHE Hotel Group, Regional REIT, Safestyle UK, Science Group
Thursday 20 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GlaxoSmithKline, Howden Joinery and Morrisons.
Trading statements
easyJet, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Helios Towers, Henry Boot, IntegraFin, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), National Grid, Nexus Infrastructure, QinetiQ, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), S&U, Watches of Switzerland, Wincanton, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
888 Holdings, Adriatic Metals, Bakkavor, Capital & Regional, Computacenter, Essentra, Fevertree Drinks, Gamma Communications, Genuit, H&T Group, Henry Boot, Highcroft Investments, Kape Technologies, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group, Marshall Motor, McColl's Retail, Network International, Next, S&U, Seplat Petroleum Development, Smart Metering Systems, Team, Telit Communications, Tyman, Venture Life
Friday 21 May
Trading statements
Investec, Close Brothers
AGM/EGM
Headlam, Croda International, Premier African Minerals, Central Asia Metals, Circassia
