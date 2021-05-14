Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Royal Mail, Kingfisher, inflation  

14th May 2021 15:22

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 17 May

Trading statements 

Diploma, Hollywood Bowl, Knights Group, Petropavlovsk, Ryanair

AGM/EGM

Bahamas Petroleum, Horizonte Minerals, Vistry

Tuesday 18 May

Trading statements 

Assura, Benchmark Holdings, Britvic, Cranswick, DCC, DP Eurasia, First Derivatives, Forterra, Georgia Capital, Hardide, HomeServe, Hyve Group, Imperial Brands, Lamprell, Land Securities, McKay Securities, Minds + Machines, Renew, Sanderson Design, Shoe Zone, Sureserve, TBC Bank, Topps Tiles, Tritax EuroBox, UDG Healthcare, Vodafone (LSE:VOD), Watkin Jones, Escape Hunt, Trinity Exploration, 4imprint

AGM/EGM

4imprint, accesso Technology, Cairn Homes, Chaarat Gold, Chesnara, Forterra, IQGeo Group, Metro Bank, Myanmar Strategic Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell, Standard Life Aberdeen, US Solar Fund, Vivo Energy

Wednesday 19 May

Trading statements 

BAE Systems, Coats, Experian, Future, Great Portland Estates, LXI REIT, Marston's, MTI Wireless Edge, Ninety One, Premier Foods, Redde Northgate, Regional REIT, Severn Trent, Bank of Georgia

AGM/EGM

Alliance Pharma, Arix Bioscience, Boku, Coats, Diaceutics, Dialight, EKF Diagnostics, Funding Circle Holdings, IQ-AI, K3 Business Technology, Keller, Medica, Pendragon, Permanent TSB Group, Plutus PowerGen, PPHE Hotel Group, Regional REIT, Safestyle UK, Science Group

Thursday 20 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GlaxoSmithKline, Howden Joinery and Morrisons.

Trading statements 

easyJet, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Helios Towers, Henry Boot, IntegraFin, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), National Grid, Nexus Infrastructure, QinetiQ, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), S&U, Watches of Switzerland, Wincanton, Young & Co's Brewery

AGM/EGM

888 Holdings, Adriatic Metals, Bakkavor, Capital & Regional, Computacenter, Essentra, Fevertree Drinks, Gamma Communications, Genuit, H&T Group, Henry Boot, Highcroft Investments, Kape Technologies, Legal & General, Lloyds Banking Group, Marshall Motor, McColl's Retail, Network International, Next, S&U, Seplat Petroleum Development, Smart Metering Systems, Team, Telit Communications, Tyman, Venture Life

Friday 21 May

Trading statements 

Investec, Close Brothers 

AGM/EGM

Headlam, Croda International, Premier African Minerals, Central Asia Metals, Circassia

