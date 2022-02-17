What other investors are reading right now: 17 February 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: sickly returns during pandemic for healthcare trusts

Our columnist is continuing to back health to deliver long-term wealth, despite performance disappointing during Covid.

2) Battle of the $200bn drug giants: there’s only one winner

Both these companies have delivered solid returns for shareholders, but our overseas investing expert believes there is a clear choice about which one to buy.

3) Dogs of the Footsie: 10 highest-yielding shares revealed for 2022

We name the 10 shares in the 2022 line-up. Will the dogs outperform the wider market this year?

4) Jeff Prestridge why ISA investors need to forget the use it or lose it message

One day, the ISA tap will be turned off on the grounds that it is a too-generous, middle-class tax perk, predicts our columnist. But before then, he suggests how investors might approach the wrapper in the current climate.

5) Dividend dilemma: the trade-off between yield and growth

Kepler examines whether it is best to maximise income today, or wait for potentially higher dividends in the future.

6) Bank sector results preview: the profits league table

UK banks begin reporting annual results next week. Here’s how much the analysts expect each of the Big Five made in 2021.

7) The 12 most-consistent funds over the past three years

However, half the funds have produced a negative return over the past six months due to being negatively impacted by the market rotation.

8) Is Lloyds the pick of the UK banking bunch?

As the Big Five get ready to report their annual results, Richard Hunter examines the preferred plays in the sector.

9) 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

There are lots of big dividend payers out there, but our head of equity strategy wants to strike a balance between glamour yields and reliability this year.

10) Insider: FTSE 100 buying and a top small-cap

One is a FTSE 100 consumer goods giant, the other is a top-performing green economy small-cap. Their results have led to buying among directors.