What other investors are reading right now: 24 February 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) Bargain Hunter: 10 trusts that have moved from premiums to discounts
These trusts have seen their premiums vanish since the start of the year as growth shares lost ground.
2) The Week Ahead: Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, IAG, Rolls-Royce
UK bank results season has begun. Here are the stocks our head of markets is watching out for.
3) Richard Beddard: could this firm be a stock market darling again?
This AIM stock embracing technology may be less well-loved than previously, but our columnist finds it has much to recommend it.
4) Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: February 2022
interactive investor shares full listings of fund, investment trust and ETF data.
5) Ian Cowie: does this region offer investment trust bargains?
Russia-Ukraine tensions are simmering, but for the brave there’s the opportunity to ‘buy low’.
6) Market winners from Russian aggression
A dramatic day for stock markets has highlighted useful hedges against further volatility on the back of escalating tensions, as our City expert reports.
7) Dogs of the Footsie: 10 highest-yielding shares revealed for 2022
We name the 10 shares in the 2022 line-up. Will the dogs outperform the wider market this year?
8) Stockwatch: is it time to buy this tech-focused AIM stock?
The numbers look promising at face value, but our companies analyst is not entirely convinced.
9) The tide has turned: best and worst funds since start of 2022
The best-performing funds of recent years have come off the boil. Saltydog analyst runs through the winners and losers in the market rotation.
10) 10 ways to minimise inheritance tax
Arguably the UK’s most hated tax, we outline 10 things you can do to reduce your inheritance tax (IHT) bill, including pension tips and AIM shares.
