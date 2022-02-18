Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, IAG, Rolls-Royce

18th February 2022 12:12

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

UK bank results season has begun. Here are the stocks our head of markets is watching out for.

Monday 21 February

Trading statement

Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Finsbury Food, Sylvania Platinum, Tristel, Wilmington.

AGM/EGM

Tuesday 22 February

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Bank of Georgia, Benchmark Holdings, Blancco Technology, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Coca-Cola, Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC (LSE:HSBA), InterContinental Hotels, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Smith & Nephew, Springfield Properties, Synectics, Transense

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust

Wednesday 23 February

Trading statements

Aston Martin Lagonda, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Capital & Counties Properties, CAP-XX, Georgia Capital, International Personal Finance, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Metro Bank, Hochschild Mining, Photo-Me International, Rio Tinto, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Ted Baker, Unite Group.

AGM/EGM

Blencowe Resources, Gooch & Housego, RWS Holdings, Tharisa, Titon Holdings.

Thursday 24 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: AstraZeneca, Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever.

Trading statements

Anglo American, BAE Systems, Centrica, Conduit Holdings, Derwent London, Drax Group, Genus, Hays , Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Inchcape, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Macfarlane Group, Morgan Sindall, Rathbone Group, Ricardo, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Serco, Spectris, St James's Place, Tremor International, WPP.

AGM/EGM

Bankers Investment Trust, IntegraFin, Victorian Plumbing Group

Friday 25 February

Trading statements

Evraz, Jupiter Fund Management, Pearson, Rightmove, European Opportunities Trust, International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG)

AGM/EGM

Caledonian Trust, GRIT Investment Trust,  On The Beach Group, Ruffer Investment Co.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

