What other investors are reading right now: 31 March 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing investment trusts since ISAs launched

Four of the top 10 investment trusts since April 1999 invest in the Asia-Pacific region.

2) Chart of the week: can Rolls-Royce shares almost double from here?

Shares in the blue-chip engineer spiked higher last week, piquing the interest of technical analyst John Burford. Here are his findings.

3) ISA tips: funds and trusts investors can buy and forget about

A hands-off approach can work well for many types of investors. Faith Glasgow explains why and shares some fund and trust tips.

4) How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income

Looking for ISA ideas? We ask experts to suggest a portfolio for four different income seekers.

5) Stockwatch: is this meaty dividend yield a buy signal?

This FTSE 100 stock is cheap – but can it deliver in a post-Covid environment, asks our companies analyst.

6) Richard Beddard: look at the right numbers and this stock will impress

Our columnist likes this company’s business model built on simplicity – so will a range of new initiatives detract from that vision?

7) The investment lessons from the 1970s as inflation soars and rates rise

Sam Benstead talks to the economists making comparisons to the 1970s and the investors who successfully navigated that turbulent decade.

8) Trust investors punished as markets fall but are still smiling long term

We compare the performance of 12 managers running an investment trust and a fund using a similar strategy.

9) Stockwatch: is it too late to box clever with this popular share?

This quasi-annuity real estate stock has fallen but remains on a premium to net assets. Our companies analyst discusses where it is likely to head from here.

10) War, what war? The stock markets that behave like Ukraine conflict never happened

If you thought armed conflict in Europe would be bad for investors, think again. Shocking as it is, many global stock markets are doing better now than before the war in Ukraine began.