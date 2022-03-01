Where to find income in 2022 as the mining boom ends

After doubling their previous dividend record in 2021, payouts from mining companies are forecast to fall this year as commodity prices lose steam, according to investment manager Janus Henderson.

More than one quarter of the $212 billion (£157 billion) annual dividend increase last year came from miners as total payouts hit almost $100 billion in the sector and BHP (LSE:BHP) became the world’s biggest dividend payer.

However, a slump in iron ore prices means that mining dividends are likely to fall this year and the best income opportunities could come from other business areas.

Janus Henderson’s latest Global Dividend Index says: “The big unknown for 2022 is what will happen in the mining sector. Iron ore prices are a significant driver of dividends and, despite recovering some lost ground recently, are currently lower than during most of 2021. Other metal prices, as well as coal, have held up better.

“Given the reliance of profits and therefore dividends on commodity prices, there is a significant degree of uncertainty about the level of mining payouts.”

Nevertheless, Janus Henderson expects total dividends to rise 3.1% in 2022 to a new record of $1.52 trillion as oil companies boost dividends on the back of a high energy prices, banks continue to return more cash to investors, and technology stocks keep gradually increasing payouts.

Headline dividend growth, which excludes one-off special dividends, will hit 5.7% this year, according to the fund manager.

Its report notes: “In the context of the dramatic rebound seen in the banking sector and the exceptional cyclical surge from mining companies, it would be easy to overlook the encouraging growth seen from those sectors that have delivered consistent increases in recent years, such as the technology sector.”

Tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are among the biggest dividend payers globally. The duo, however, have tiny dividend yields. They are expected to pay 0.83% and 0.53% respectively over the next 12 months, according to financial data firm Morningstar.

Oil and banks stocks have higher yields. Shell (LSE:SHEL) and BP (LSE:BP.) are forecast to yield 3.25% and 4.22% for the next year, while Barclays (LSE:BARC) and HSBC (LSE:HSBA) are expected to yield 3.18% and 3.45%.