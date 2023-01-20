Where to invest in Q1 2023? Four experts have their say

Our panellists are cautious on prospects for equity markets for the months ahead, instead favouring gold and cash. Here they explain why to Jim Levi.

Equities markets have hit the recovery road since mid-October when we last consulted our panel of asset allocators. Encouraged by signs of falling inflation the gains in equity indices have ranged from about 11% on Wall Street to nearly 20% in Europe and about 15% in the UK.

But do our professional panel trust this bounce-back? Max MacMillan at abrdn definitely does not. Neither does Keith Wade at Schroders. MacMillan goes so far as to cut his score for US equities to 2, while Wade is almost as gloomy with a score of 3.

Reasons to be cautious

Such low scores seem to scream to private investors to be very careful. After all, when Wall Street sneezes the rest of the world is supposed to catch cold.

“We think the pain is not yet over for equity markets,” McMillan says.

He adds: “We are expecting a recession in developed economies with rising unemployment. We think the effect on corporate earnings has only just begun. Markets have priced in something more benign than what we have in mind.”

Wade agrees: “Markets are only looking at the improvement in inflation and have not accepted that there is going to be a recession in the UK, the US, and Europe. We predict a fall in earnings of S&P 500 companies of about 14% this year. This prospect is not reflected in US equities at all.”

Only David Coombs at Rathbones is overweight US, with a score of seven, above the neutral score of five. Indeed, it is the only equity sector where he feels comfortable to be overweight. “The US is where I can find a wide choice of quality companies,” he insists.

Even so Coombs does admit the risk of recession. “We are in the hands of Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve. He may decide rising unemployment is the only way to stamp on the neck of inflation.”

Inflation will fall, but rates expected to remain high

Wade says US inflation will halve this year. “After averaging 8% in 2022, we predict it will be down to 4.1% this year and 2.2% next,” he says. But to achieve that he believes Powell will keep interest rates high until the final weeks of this year.

Columbia Threadneedle’s Rob Burdett remains overweight in all equity sectors except the US. “These battles to bring down inflation can take a while to sort out,” he says.

Burdett adds: “Past experience suggests we are in for a period greater volatility in equities. Volatility creates opportunity and I think this year will be a good year for active fund managers.”

Many fund managers of course bear the livid scars of last year’s pummelling of technology high-flyers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

“The last 20 years has been about globalisation and the next 20 years is going to be about de-globalisation,” Burdett predicts.

With the US Nasdaq Composite index down roughly one-third in the past year Coombs is left wondering whether many of these high-flyers will ever climb back to their old peaks. “Maybe Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can, but I am not sure about Tesla”, he says.

Going for gold

This volatility coupled with the uncertainties over Ukraine and China’s Covid crisis has pushed the gold price towards peak levels. Burdett scores a 9 for gold. “The performance partly reflects a period of weakness in the dollar, but the simple fear factor is strong,” Burdett admits.

Coombs asks: “Will a cornered Vladimir Putin do something drastic and will nasty new variants of Covid emerge from China?”

That such questions are even being asked perhaps explains why gold has become the panel’s most favoured market sector.