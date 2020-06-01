This is why De La Rue shares are up 130% today

The post-lockdown prospects for Ted Baker (LSE:TED), Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL) and Primark owner Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) became a little clearer today during a robust session for London markets.

AB Foods was the biggest riser in the FTSE 100 index, up 7% after confirming its stores in England will be trading from 15 June to add to the third of selling space already open elsewhere.

Shares in highly-rated Hollywood Bowl also held on to recent gains after the ten-pin bowling company set out its re-opening strategy alongside half-year results. There was little immediate respite for Ted Baker investors, however, with the fashion label's share price remaining near a record low after launching a heavily-discounted £95 million fundraising at just 75p a share.

One of the most eye-catching moves of the session came from De La Rue (LSE:DLAR), whose beleaguered share price more than doubled after the bank note printer reported a strong start to its new financial year to offset fears about the impact of Covid-19 on its operations.