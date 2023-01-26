Why investing in big tech could be a big mistake

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Star fund manager Terry Smith (Fundsmith Equity) has been topping up on tech shares lately, taking advantage of falling prices at the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But others, like Felix Wintle who runs the VT Tyndall North American fund, believe the era of big tech dominance is over. He joins Kyle to explain why. Plus interactive investor's Sam Benstead looks at what the big deal is with big tech.





