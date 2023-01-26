Interactive Investor

Why investing in big tech could be a big mistake

26th January 2023 09:17

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Star fund manager Terry Smith (Fundsmith Equity) has been topping up on tech shares lately, taking advantage of falling prices at the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But others, like Felix Wintle who runs the VT Tyndall North American fund, believe the era of big tech dominance is over. He joins Kyle to explain why. Plus interactive investor's Sam Benstead looks at what the big deal is with big tech.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: this very reasonably priced tortoise is in my top three

about 6 hours ago

Stockwatch: an income stock in recovery mode?

about 9 hours ago

Bond Watch: is it time to buy riskier bonds?

about 10 hours ago

Ian Cowie: I’ve paid nearly half price for 6.6% dividend income

1 day ago

Are you sleepwalking into a pension shortfall?

about 9 hours ago

12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2023

2 days ago

Rolls-Royce: a new target price and why the shares are a ‘buy’

1 day ago

Income drawdown: nine retirement dos and don’ts

1 day ago

Six speculative UK share ideas for 2023

3 days ago

My first four years as an ISA investor

3 days ago