Why this share rallied 500% in one day

Eco Animal Health (LSE:EAH), which makes pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets, was another strong AIM-listed performer after a better-than expected trading update.

Revenues and earnings for the year to 31 March will be significantly ahead of market forecasts, with the company also reporting limited impact from Covid-19 and a continued recovery in its Chinese and US markets. The company's products include Aivlosin, which is an antibiotic for treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry.

ECO's shares fell sharply towards the end of 2019 when an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China provided significant headwinds in its largest market.

China-US trade tensions exacerbated the effect, with US swine producers unable to capitalise on the anticipated export market created by the pork shortage in China. This led to overproduction and depressed prices and margins in the United States.

CEO Marc Loomes said today: “ASF had a major impact on our business in China during the first half of this financial year but I am pleased with the recovery in that territory and progress elsewhere.”

Shares jumped 31% to 263p, which compares with 357p in November and 135p in mid-March.

