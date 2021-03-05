Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: gap to benchmark narrows significantly

Stock markets ended February in a similar manner to how they had ended the previous month – tumbling lower. Thankfully, a mid-month rally meant there was room to play with, and indices finished in positive territory.

A successful vaccination programme and the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown is clearly good news. But we’re seeing more switching out of growth stocks and increasing talk about inflation and interest rate rises coming sooner than expected. Watch bond yields for further clues.

The FTSE 350 index rose 1.6% in February, but it was trounced for a second month in a row by Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio, which jumped 3.2%. The Consistent Winter Portfolio delivered a more modest 1.3% gain for the month.

As explained before, this winter has been all about playing catch-up. The winter portfolio companies had already enjoyed a purple patch prior to the start of this six-month strategy at the end of October. They had recovered fully from the Covid collapse in March and many were at or near record highs.

However, many FTSE 350 stocks took longer to recoup their pandemic losses. Plenty of them only did so following confirmation of Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) vaccine in November. As such, they were at pre-recovery prices when our winter portfolios launched.

Consistent Winter Portfolio Compiling the two winter portfolios is straightforward. The Consistent portfolio is a basket of five FTSE 350 stocks with the most stable track record of returns over the past decade. Each has risen every year for the past 10 years.

Aggressive Winter Portfolio For the Aggressive Winter Portfolio, the FTSE 350 constituents must have delivered the highest average annual returns over the winter. While average returns are our primary criterion, stocks must also have risen over the winter months in at least nine of the past 10 years.

With two months left to go, both Wild’s consistent and aggressive portfolios are in positive territory for this season’s strategy – up 5.2% and 12.8% respectively. But the FTSE 350 benchmark index is up 17.2%

I asked last month whether the portfolios could overtake the FTSE 350. Well, they came as close as they have done on 22 February when the aggressive portfolio stood 17.9% higher compared with the benchmark index up 19.1%. It’s is going to be a close call.