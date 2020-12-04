Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: a tricky first month

There is always some trepidation as the winter portfolios launch each year, not because of the companies in them, but events outside of your control. Despite some serious potential headwinds this year – a US presidential election, coronavirus and Brexit among them - the first week of the 2021 winter portfolios couldn’t have gone much better.

By the end of Week One, the consistent winter portfolio was sitting pretty, up 5.9%, and the aggressive portfolio had returned 4.6% in just a few days. The FTSE 350 benchmark index was up, too, kicking November off with a one-week gain of 5.6%.

Trump vs Biden turned into one of the most prolonged presidential elections in living memory, with the President refusing to concede to his Democrat rival. But as Biden pulled clear, traders put money on massive fiscal stimulus in 2021, lifting stock markets. That did our portfolios no harm.

Investors also took a “no news is good news” approach to the lack of any announcement on a Brexit trade deal. This one will go to the wire.

But after trading more or less in line with the FTSE 350 benchmark index since launch, Monday 9 November marked a major divergence. It was triggered by the announcement by Pfizer of a first possible vaccine for Covid-19, which, of course, is good news. The sooner we get back to normal, the quicker the economy begins to grow again.



Beat-up stocks like airlines, housebuilders, hoteliers and other hard-hit businesses in the FTSE 350 index surged in value. That’s great for shareholders, but not such good news for the winter portfolios. It’s because the five constituents of each basket of shares are high-quality businesses that had enjoyed a purple patch before the November rally. Good news had already been priced in.

This was something I warned about in October. Lots of solid companies either immune from the Covid crisis, or able to weather the storm, had recovered fully from the stock market collapse in March, and many were already at or near record highs.

For both portfolios, it was downhill from there. The consistent basket of shares ended November down 2%, although slightly better than its worst levels. Apart from a single dip on Day One, the higher-risk aggressive portfolio stayed in positive territory throughout the period, finishing with a gain of 2.1%. Up 15% at its peak, the FTSE 350 index ended the month 12.3% higher than it started it, registering one of the best monthly performances in its history.

That recovery by the benchmark, in what is a unique set of circumstances, makes the winter portfolio performances look worse than they are. And, as the table below shows, this is by no means the worst start to what is historically the most profitable time of year for stock market investors.

Remember 2018-19 when the aggressive portfolio ended November down 4.4%, but ended the six-month strategy up 27.7%. And in the winter of 2017-18 – a poor year for markets generally – both portfolios generated a positive total return, despite a losing start.

Historic Winter Portfolio Performance each November Year Consistent Portfolio (%) Aggressive Portfolio (%) FTSE 350 benchmark index (%) 2020-21 -2.03 2.1 12.34 2019-20 7.25 7.34 1.79 2018-19 6.48 -4.44 -2.11 2017-18 -3.97 -2.9 -2.06 2016-17 4.97 4.49 -2.06 2015-16 6.42 1.31 0.23 2014-15 -1.69 5.04 3.98

Source: interactive investor using Morningstar prices data

Consistent Winter Portfolio 2020-21