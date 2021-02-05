Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: when it paid to be aggressive  

During a 2020 that most of us will want to forget, there were at least some positives for investors, many of whom recovered from some horrendous paper losses suffered in March.

That recovery continued through Christmas and into 2021, as markets priced in a successful and accelerating vaccination programme. Unfortunately, the euphoria was short-lived, and many markets saw their peak just after the first week of 2021. After that, it was all downhill.

However, it paid to be aggressive, as Wild’s higher risk basket of shares outperformed the wider market and its consistent sister portfolio.

The FTSE 350 benchmark index lost 0.9% last month and was down 6.7% from its high on 8 January. Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio also tailed off at the end of the month as part of a broader market decline, but Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio added 1.7% for the month, largely thanks to a couple of star stocks and recovering laggards.

Consistent Winter Portfolio Compiling the two winter portfolios is straightforward. The Consistent portfolio is a basket of five FTSE 350 stocks with the most stable track record of returns over the past decade. Each has risen every year for the past 10 years.

Aggressive Winter Portfolio For the Aggressive Winter Portfolio, the FTSE 350 constituents must have delivered the highest average annual returns over the winter. While average returns are our primary criterion, stocks must also have risen over the winter months in at least nine of the past 10 years.

Now half-way through this seasonal strategy, the FTSE 350 is still ahead of the two portfolios. The consistent portfolio is up 3.8% and the aggressive portfolio 9.3%. The FTSE 350 had risen 15.3% by the end of January, the beneficiary of the stampede into recovery stocks triggered by the November vaccine news. Remember, our ‘quality’ stocks had already done much of their recovering in the previous few months before this strategy began.

That said, the portfolio stocks are looking much stronger now, and there are still three months left of this six-month strategy. Could they overtake the benchmark index?

Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio 2020-21