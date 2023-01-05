Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2022: dark December follows record start

Investors had little to celebrate in December, but both portfolios are still showing a big profit this winter. Our head of equity strategy explains what happened last month.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Biggest faller in December was London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG), with a 13.5% deficit. After posting a 9% gain in November, the stock peaked on the first day of the new month, then spent most of the next three weeks in freefall as global stock prices weakened. There was some relief mid-month, albeit brief, when the LSE announced that Microsoft would buy a 4% stake in the business for £1.5 billion. As part of a 10-year strategic partnership, the pair will develop new products together. However, it was not enough to prevent further share price declines that left LSE stock down 5.7% for this winter portfolio season so far. In late November, just before it announced “very strong” half-year results, discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) shares hit an 11-month high. A fall followed, but the electronic components company still ended that month up over 11%. December was harder for all companies, and Discoverie ended the month with an 11.9% decline, giving a 1.9% loss for the first two months of these winter portfolios. There were no company specific issues, but the shares had risen almost 50% in the six weeks since mid-October, so profit taking is probably at least partly to blame. On a more positive note, the company announced an acquisition just before Christmas that’s been well received by City analysts. Visit our YouTube channel to view our experts ’ tips for 2023

’ This is what the ideal share for 2023 looks like FinnCap backs the $22 million (£19.1 million) acquisition of high-margin Magnasphere, a US-based designer and manufacturer of magnetic sensors and switches for industrial application. It also believes Discoverie has the financial clout to make more earnings enhancing purchases. The broker’s price target of 1,220p implies potential upside of around 68%. Investment bank Berenberg also likes the stock, rating them a ‘buy’ with 1,030p price target and predicting more margin-enhancing acquisitions like this. The remaining three portfolio constituents all posted gains. After a flat start to the winter, self-storage facilities provider Safestore Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:SAFE) rose 4.2% in December. Food packaging firm Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) had a nightmare debut in November, issuing a fairly predictable profits warning. Its share price sank as much as 18% from the end of October to 8 December, but bargain hunters thought the selling had gone far enough and picked up cheap stock. Hilton ended the month with a 3% gain, although the shares are still down 8.7% this winter. Finally, Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO), star of the show in November with an incredible 30.2% rally, managed to add a little extra to its tally, ending December with total winter gains of 31.1%. It was a rollercoaster month, but a flourish in the final week guaranteed a successful end to 2022. Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio 2022-2023

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This year, three companies appear in both portfolios. Unfortunately for the aggressive basket of shares, one of them was laggard Discoverie. Fortunately, the other two – Safestore and Liontrust – were winners for a second month. The remaining two companies - JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) and Investec (LSE:INVP) – had a mixed month. Hot on the heels of a 29.4% jump in November, sports clothing chain JD extended gains early in the new month before jogging backwards for the next fortnight. But a sprint for the finish in the final 10 days of December recouped all the losses, leaving the shares up a fraction for the month. Main news from JD during that time was the sale of 15 UK-based non-core fashion labels to Frasers Group. Following a 48% two-month rally from year low to near an eight-month high, financial services firm Investec started December badly. However, a late rally turned around an 8% decline and left the shares down just 1.3% for the month. At the start of January, Investec shares hit their highest since 2007.

