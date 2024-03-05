The worst-performing fund sector of 2023 is staging a recovery – will it last?

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

The worst-performing sector last year was China/Greater China, down over 20%, and it did not have a particularly good start to this year. In January, the Japanese stock market was the fastest out of the blocks, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 8.4%, and US and European indices also went up. In the UK, the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 both went down, but the biggest losses were in China and Hong Kong. The Shanghai Composite ended the month down 6.3% and the Hang Seng fell by 9.2%. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts However, their fortunes turned in February. The Shanghai Composite went up by 8.1% and the Hang Seng gained 6.6%. Stock market indices 2023 2024 Index Country 1 Jan to 31 March 1 April to 30 June 1 July to 30 Sept 1 Oct to 31 Dec Jan 2024 Feb 2024 FTSE 100 UK 2.4% -1.3% 1.0% 1.6% -1.3% 0.0% FTSE 250 UK 0.4% -2.7% -0.7% 7.7% -1.7% -1.6% Dow Jones Ind Ave US 0.4% 3.4% -2.6% 12.5% 1.2% 2.2% S&P 500 US 7.0% 8.3% -3.6% 11.2% 1.6% 5.2% NASDAQ US 16.8% 12.8% -4.1% 13.6% 1.0% 6.1% DAX Germany 12.2% 3.3% -4.7% 8.9% 0.9% 4.6% CAC40 France 13.1% 1.1% -3.6% 5.7% 1.5% 3.5% Nikkei 225 Japan 7.5% 18.4% -4.0% 5.0% 8.4% 7.9% Hang Seng Hong Kong 3.1% -7.3% -5.9% -4.3% -9.2% 6.6% Shanghai Composite China 5.9% -2.2% -2.9% -4.4% -6.3% 8.1% Sensex India -3.0% 9.7% 1.7% 9.7% -0.7% 1.0% Ibovespa Brazil -7.2% 15.9% -1.3% 15.1% -4.8% 1.0% Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This is also reflected in our latest sector analysis. The China/Greater China sector, which went down by 9.7% in January, has rebounded since the Chinese New Year and is now showing a one-month gain of 9.3%. Hopefully the Year of the Dragon will be much better than the Year of the Rabbit.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com