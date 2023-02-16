In your 40s? Eight tips to reach your retirement goals

Your 40s are often a busy time. You may be focused on forging ahead in your career and juggling a busy family life with children and all the costs that involves. However, now is also a critical time to take stock of your pensions.

1) Check your state pension

The bedrock of your retirement income is likely to be the state pension, and you can check your entitlement here. The state pension might seem relatively small but it is likely to take on greater significance during retirement because it is both guaranteed by the government and benefits from annual uplifts.

Hopefully, you'll still have many years to build up enough National Insurance payments: you'll need 35 years to achieve a full state pension. Even if you've taken time out, periods of statutory sick pay or maternity, or eligibility for jobseeker’s allowance often give you a free national insurance credit.

It's worth keeping an eye on your National Insurance Contributions, or NICs, as you can top up your state pension if you have not paid sufficient years of National Insurance by buying Class 3 credits, which cost £15.85 for a week or £824.20 for a year. Each qualifying year gives 1/35th of the full state pension amount.

At present, you buy credits to make up for NI shortfalls going back to 2006, but from 5 April next year you will only be able to fill in gaps for the past six tax years. It will often pay to make voluntary contributions for these earlier years while you can, as they will be cheaper than buying years later.

2) Check your state pension and private pension age

The age you can collect your state pension is gradually increasing for men and women, and will reach age 67 by 2028, but it is under review and could change again.

You can check your pension age based on current legislation here. “However, beware. Although the timetable for moving to age 67 by 2028 is probably fixed, the move to age 68 will almost certainly be sooner than implied by current legislation (2046); current government policy is to get to 68 by 2039, but a five-yearly review is about to be completed and we should hear in the new year whether 68 will be brought forward,” says Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and currently partner at LCP.

“This is important not only for state pensions, but if you have private pensions that you planned to access well before state pension age. You may find that the ‘normal minimum pension age’ – the age at which you can exercise your pension freedoms to take cash and so on - which is currently 55, goes up to 58 when state pension age goes up to 68; and the normal minimum pension age (NMPA) will rise to 57 in most cases from 6 April 2028, when state pension age rises to 67.”

Furthermore, most UK occupational pension schemes have 65 as their “default” retirement age (i.e. the age if members don’t select their own choice), which will be different to most peoples’ state pension age, leaving a funding gap.

3) Consider how much you need in retirement

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) suggests that, as an individual, for a minimum standard of living, you’ll need £12,800 of income per annum at today’s rates. For a moderate standard of living, you’ll need £23,300 and for a comfortable retirement, you’ll need £37,300.

These figures are all net of tax and assume you will not be paying a mortgage or rent in retirement. “It’s not too late to save in your 40s,” says Rona Train, a partner at Hymans Robertson. “Increasing pension contributions in your 40s and 50s, or perhaps when you become an empty-nester, can still have a big impact, especially if you’re getting matching contributions from your employer.”

4) Think about employment as well as pensions

“Is the job you are doing at 45-50 one you could still be doing at 65-70?” asks Webb. “If not, could you be doing something now to start re-training/re-skilling so that you can have a later-life career switch? The best retirement strategy is to save for as long as you can, so if you are able to keep working longer this gives you a bigger pension pot when you do retire and fewer years over which to spread it. But many people find they cannot keep working if they are only looking at doing the physically demanding or stressful job they have always done. Integrating financial planning with career planning makes sense.”