Your vote counts: more AGM protests rock mid-cap pair

AGM season slows down next week, but shareholders have the chance to vote at two big meetings in the days ahead.

Few companies have endured as much shareholder dissent over the years than FTSE 250-listed Playtech (LSE:PTEC), with this week's AGM no different for the gambling technology firm.

A new three-year remuneration policy, aimed at drawing a line under the poor voting record, still only received support from 75% of votes cast by shareholders at Wednesday's meeting.

The changes included a 20% cut in the salary of CEO Mor Weizer to £800,000, as well as the deferral of a greater slice of his bonus payments into shares, and a reduction in the pay-out for on-target performance to 50% of the maximum from 60% previously.

Before the meeting, remuneration committee chairman Ian Penrose said that it had been a “difficult, lengthy and challenging process” to find an appropriate level of pay for executives including Weizer, whose single remuneration figure was £1.9 million last year.

This week's non-binding vote on the company's annual remuneration report for 2020 fared even worse, with approval of just under 70%, while there were big protests against the re-election of several non-executive directors, including interim chair Claire Milne.

Prior to the AGM, voting advisory group Glass Lewis recommended voting against Milne because of the company's failure to ensure at least a third of directors are female.

Incoming chair, the former 888 Holdings (LSE:888) boss Brian Mattingley, has been handed the task of rebuilding shareholder relations after this latest AGM blow.

The company said on Wednesday it will consult with shareholders who voted against this year's resolutions to understand their concerns before reporting back. Two-thirds of votes were cast against Playtech's pay report last year and it was only narrowly approved the previous year.

Aston Martin suffers shareholder backlash

Luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML), another FTSE 250-listed stock, was also the subject of a sizeable shareholder protest at its annual meeting this week.

Just over 18% of votes cast were against the remuneration report after Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) flagged a “material disconnect” between bonuses for executive directors and performance, particularly as the company took government support.

Chief executive Tobias Moers, who was appointed last May on a salary of £850,000, was awarded a bonus of £142,000 representing 20% of his maximum opportunity.

Shareholders also sent a message on boardroom diversity by voting against the re-election of executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. There is currently one woman out of eight board directors, a situation that Stroll has pledged to address in the coming year.

The F1 motor racing financier, who came on board in April last year as part of a consortium's £688 million cash injection, saw 16.7% of votes go against his re-appointment.

The pace of the AGM season slows next week, but FTSE 100 company Informa (LSE:INF) faces another difficult meeting due to ongoing concerns about a new executive bonus scheme.

Informa (Thursday, 3rd June)