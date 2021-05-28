Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Wizz Air, Chemring, Pennon

28th May 2021 12:10

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 31 May

Spring bank holiday

Tuesday 1 June

Trading statements 

Biffa, CentralNic, DeepMatter, Gooch & Housego, Tekmar

AGM/EGM

Churchill China, North American Income Trust

Wednesday 2 June

Trading statements 

Bloomsbury Publishing, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ)

AGM/EGM

Arrow Global, Everyman Media Group, Futura Medical, Gaming Realms, Gem Diamonds, Jersey Oil & Gas, Manx Financial Group, Pennant International, Surface Transforms, Tern

Thursday 3 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), National Grid (LSE:NG.) and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

Trading statements 

B&M European Value Retail, Braemar Shipping Services, Chemring (LSE:CHG), Discoverie Group, NewRiver REIT, Pennon (LSE:PNN), Workspace

AGM/EGM

Camellia, CentralNic, Checkit, Destiny Pharma, Flowtech Fluidpower, i3 Energy, Informa, Kazera Global, Menhaden, Michelmersh Brick, NetScientific, PageGroup, Pebble Group, Tissue Regenix

Friday 4 June

Trading statements 

Biotech Growth Trust

AGM/EGM

B90 Holdings, Schroder UK Public Private Trust, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up

We use cookies to ensure we give you the best experience on the website, making sure it functions well and making our communications to you relevant and useful. If you accept, you will accept all cookies on the II website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time.

Manage preferences