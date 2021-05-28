The Week Ahead: Wizz Air, Chemring, Pennon
28th May 2021 12:10
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 31 May
Spring bank holiday
Tuesday 1 June
Trading statements
Biffa, CentralNic, DeepMatter, Gooch & Housego, Tekmar
AGM/EGM
Churchill China, North American Income Trust
Wednesday 2 June
Trading statements
Bloomsbury Publishing, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ)
AGM/EGM
Arrow Global, Everyman Media Group, Futura Medical, Gaming Realms, Gem Diamonds, Jersey Oil & Gas, Manx Financial Group, Pennant International, Surface Transforms, Tern
Thursday 3 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), National Grid (LSE:NG.) and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail, Braemar Shipping Services, Chemring (LSE:CHG), Discoverie Group, NewRiver REIT, Pennon (LSE:PNN), Workspace
AGM/EGM
Camellia, CentralNic, Checkit, Destiny Pharma, Flowtech Fluidpower, i3 Energy, Informa, Kazera Global, Menhaden, Michelmersh Brick, NetScientific, PageGroup, Pebble Group, Tissue Regenix
Friday 4 June
Trading statements
Biotech Growth Trust
AGM/EGM
B90 Holdings, Schroder UK Public Private Trust, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
