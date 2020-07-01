What is an income ISA portfolio?

While many people invest to grow their money over time, other people invest to try and generate a regular income – or a mix of both.

This can be achieved by investing in shares and funds with a high ‘yield’ – in other words, income from things like dividends and interest.

The simplest way to build an income portfolio is to invest in ‘income funds’ that are designed for this purpose. These usually have ‘inc’ in their title, as opposed to ‘acc’ which indicates a growth fund (accumulation). Acc means any dividends generated by the fund are reinvested, whereas Inc funds will pay the dividend straight to investors.

It is important to note that ISA income is not guaranteed. For example, companies who perform below expectations may not pay dividends.



Calculating yield

'Yield' is the amount of income generated by an investment per year, as a percentage.

It is calculated by dividing the annual dividend by the share price, then multiplying by 100. For example, a company paying a 10p annual dividend whose share price is 125p yields 8%.

To get this, you divide 10 by 125, which equals 0.08. Multiplied by 100 = 8%. A 3% yield on a £50,000 investment would provide £1,500 income per year.