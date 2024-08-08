The ii SIPP for Parasol contractors

Please remember: The value of investments made in a SIPP can fall as well as rise & you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). The ii SIPP is intended for customers who have sufficient knowledge of investing to make their own investment decisions. If you are unsure about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances & may be subject to change in the future.

It is important to understand that the use of Salary Sacrifice or the ii SIPP is not a recommendation and that the ii SIPP is not an Employer, Workplace or Auto Enrolment Pension. You can arrange with your employer or umbrella company to have contributions paid into your ii SIPP via Bank Transfer for one off payments or Direct Debit if you want to contribute the same amount every month. The ii SIPP is a Personal arrangement between you and interactive investor, and you are solely responsible for agreeing & monitoring contributions made by your employer.