The carry forward annual allowance explained

What is the pension carry forward rule?

The pension carry forward rule allows you to take advantage of unused annual allowances from the previous three tax years, and add it to this year’s allowance.

This means, you can receive tax relief on pension contributions which exceed the usual £40,000 annual allowance. However, your earnings must be at least equal to the amount that you are looking to contribute at that point.

To qualify for carry forward, you must have:

Contributed less than your annual allowance in at least one of the previous three tax years

Been a member of a pension scheme in each year you are carrying forward

Used up your full annual allowance in the current tax year

Even with carry forward, you cannot contribute more than you have earned in a tax year.

