ii Super 60 - BlackRock Frontiers IT

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Emerging Markets Adventurous

Selection rationale:
This trust remains a solid long-term performer, but even at the best of times this trust is not for the faint-hearted. Investing in companies listed or operating in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina and Vietnam is only suitable for those with a good appetite for risk.

The inclusion of derivatives means it can profit from falling share prices – but increases the risk profile of the trust and makes this a pick for truly adventurous investors. However, good use of these should increase the fund’s defences during periods of emerging market stress.

The managers of the fund believe many frontier markets are in much better shape than feared, with robust economic growth, low government debt levels, strong cashflows and high dividend yields. The trust has a decent yield and pays dividends half yearly.

Its shares have traded at close to net asset value over the past year, but sometimes trade at a premium, making timing a purchase important.

This trust won Money Observer’s Best Emerging Markets Trust award in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

