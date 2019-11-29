ii Super 60 - LF Lindsell Train UK Equity

Home >

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity

Selection rationale:
Managed by seasoned and talented UK equity manager Nick Train, this fund (and fund manager) is a firm investor favourite.

Train stresses that he cares more about maintaining or growing the real value of investors’ capital and income over time than outperforming a stock market index.

The investment process used by Train across all of his funds is based on his conviction that inefficiencies exist in the valuation of exceptional quoted companies. These are the businesses he focuses on, seeking out durable, cash-generative franchises that he can invest in.

He finds the majority of his candidate investments in a select group of broad industry categories – consumer branded goods, media, pharmaceuticals and retail financial services. His portfolios are normally concentrated into a reasonably small number of companies and turnover is kept to a minimum.

Given the stellar run for many of his portfolio companies, investors should be prepared to hold this fund for the long term.

The fund won Money Observer’s Best Larger UK Growth Fund award in 2015 and has been a Rated Fund with Money Observer since 2016

The LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund is included in the ii Super 60 list of rated funds as a core holding in the UK equity category.

Long-term performance is excellent and the fund has grown significantly since we added it to our list. As a result, and because of the highly concentrated nature of the fund and a recent rerating by an independent external source, we want to reassure ourselves that there has been no deterioration in liquidity. Therefore, in line with our stated methodology, we have decided to place the Lindsell Train fund under “Formal Review”.

This means we are conducting enhanced monitoring of the fund and our analysts are carrying out a thorough investigation. Based on this review, the Investment Committee will decide to either retain or replace the fund within the Super 60 listing. Our goal is to reach a decision within three months of the date when the investment was placed under formal review.

Please note that this is not a reflection of recent performance, or a recommendation to sell the fund. 

(29th November 2019)

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.