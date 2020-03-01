Research and reports
The Future Growth report
- Why your expectations might be too high
- How growth forecasts on pension statements have come down over time
- What some of the world’s biggest asset managers think stock market growth will look like over the decades to come
- What the impact of this will be for people with defined contribution pensions
- What you can do personally to reduce the impact of lower growth rates on your pension
- What we think providers and the government could do
The ii Great British Retirement Survey 2020
The ii Great British Retirement Survey 2020 paints a realistic picture of life after work.
While policymakers have focused their attention on preserving the incomes of workers and keeping us safe, Covid-19 has placed additional pressure on retirement plans up and down the country.
The ii Show Me My Money report
The ii Show Me My Money research paper lays bare the lack of awareness among people with life company pensions of what they pay in charges and where their money is invested.
Drawing upon research from Boring Money and Opinium, we found people felt frustrated, concerned and annoyed when they couldn’t easily find details about things like the asset class, sector or sustainability rating of the investments held within their pension.
The ii Private Investor Index
The interactive investor Private Investor Index gives a unique insight into customers’ investment performance since January 2020 and over more recent periods.
This index won’t always make for comfortable reading, but we want it to be a useful barometer of how retail investors are faring, through all market conditions.
