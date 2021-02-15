Investing guides

Learn to invest
Investing guides
Investment glossary
Videos and podcasts
Lunchtime Live
Investing for beginners
Jargon busters
Finance for kids
Don't be shy, ask ii
Research and reports
Quick-start Funds
interactive investor (ii) Index
Active vs passive investing
Tax hub

Ask ii

Don't be shy, ask ii

Investing can sometimes be tricky to get right, even for industry professionals. The learning process never stops as new technologies and processes emerge.

At interactive investor, we provide as much information and educational content as we can. But the investment industry is vast and always changing, so you may have unanswered questions.

We want to arm you with all the information needed to make the best investment decisions. So send your questions to us at ask@ii.co.uk and we’ll do our best to help wherever we can.

Lee Wild

Your questions answered...

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Is this a smarter way to play the S&P 500?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Kenyan bonds yield 16% - should I have them in my portfolio?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What are options and why do you trade them?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why are my ‘low-risk’ bond funds still losing money?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What is the best way to invest passively in the US stock market?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What are ongoing charges and how do investment trusts levy them?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

When will bonds recover and boost my multi-asset portfolios?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How can I hold cash but still earn interest inside a pension or ISA?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Can I get a yield of 4% or more from bonds like I can from equities?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Should I take a 25% tax-free lump sum from my pension?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What do the different types of yields on funds mean?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What are the pros and cons of investing in a US company?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What is compound interest and how do investment fees affect it?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

When is an investment trust premium too high?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Which funds and trusts invest in value shares?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Should I invest a large lump sum in the stock market?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why is after-hours trading allowed?

Sam_Benstead_askii

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why is this inflation-linked bond fund losing money?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do companies buy back their own shares?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Which low-cost ETFs should I put in my pension?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why is this investment trust on a huge premium?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why don’t more fund managers like 10% dividends?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do some trusts always trade on a discount?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why doesn’t this share price move much?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Is performance more important than fund charges?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How can I invest in artificial intelligence?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Is rebalancing throwing good money after bad?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What is a ‘Santa rally’ in the investing world?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Will I make more money investing ethically?

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How are funds priced?

askii-thumb-nina kelly

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How do I achieve geographical diversification?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why is the Budget such a big deal?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

When should I sell and lock in profits?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Should I invest a lump sum now, or wait?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Is there a risk-free investment with a guaranteed return?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How do I choose which funds to draw down?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How does pension drawdown work?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How do I tidy up my investment portfolio?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What’s the difference between Shell A and B shares?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Should I buy IPO stocks ASAP or wait?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do I get a different price for big trades?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Should I put money into a SIPP or an ISA?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What are the alternatives to bonds?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Am I saving enough for a decent retirement?

Andrew Hore

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do companies switch to AIM?

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why are income funds in this growth portfolio?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What does total return mean?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How do I value my final salary pension schemes?

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Is it easy to buy shares in foreign companies?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Should ex-dividend dates affect when I buy shares?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How do I build an investment portfolio from scratch?

Keith Bowman. Don't be Shy roundel

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do directors buy tiny amounts of shares?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Are broker ratings worth following?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How do I select the best funds to invest in?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What happens when a fund shuts down?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What’s the fuss about tax year end?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do companies list on the stock exchange?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

When can I withdraw from my SIPP tax-free?

Kyle Caldwell, Collectives Editor, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why do some bond funds have such high yields?

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What ratio of passive vs managed funds should I own?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What’s tax got to do with investing?

Andrew Hore

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why are there massive companies on AIM?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

What does ESG investing mean?

Lee Wild

Don't be shy, ask ii...

How long do I need to invest for?

Victoria Scholar

Don't be shy, ask ii...

Why should I invest in a pension?

Whether you want to find out what you need to do to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii.

Email your questions to: ask@ii.co.uk

Victoria Scholar – Head of Investment

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.