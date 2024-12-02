Glossary of investment terms

S&P 500

Standard and Poor's 500 index is the US equivalent of the FTSE 100, though much bigger. It is a market cap-weighted index of 500 stocks.

Santa rally

A seasonal occurrence where, in the run-up to Christmas and over the festive period, share prices may rise, causing a stock market 'rally'.

Secondary market

When a company floats on the stock market, the initial scrabble for its shares is known as the primary market. After all the shares have been allocated to the investors who applied for shares, they can then be traded on the secondary market.

Securities

The term used to cover all stocks and shares.

Self-invested personal pension (SIPP)

A type of pension that gives the holder the freedom to choose where it is invested.

Settlement

The process of transferring ownership of assets and paying for them.

Share

A security that represents part-ownership of a company.

Share buyback

When a company buys back and cancels some of its shares. The result is that the number of shares in issue falls so the earnings and dividends will be divided between a smaller number of investors.

Share exchange

A scheme offered by a fund manager to take your shares and convert them into shares or cash, invested in their own fund.

Share split

The opposite of consolidation, a share split can be used when the price of a share has increased so much that buying just one share is very expensive.

Shareholder

Someone who owns shares in a company.

Sharpe ratio

The classic return/risk measure. Both the Sharpe and the Sterling Ratio methods compare returns with variability of returns, as opposed to the risk of loss of the original investment.

Short sell

A transaction by an investor who believes a security will decline and sells it, even though he does not own it.

Socially responsible investing (SRI)

See ethical investing.

Special dividend

A one-off dividend paid to all shareholders, usually made when a company has a large amount of cash and retained earnings, which it does not need for investment.

Split-capital trust

An investment trust that offers different types of share, such as high-income shares that provide no capital growth, for example, or pure capital-growth shares that provide no income.

Spot market

A market in the underlying investment type on which a futures or options contract is based.

Spot price

The price of a currency, index or commodity share for immediate settlement or delivery as traded on a spot market.

Spread

The difference between the buy price (offer) and the sell price (bid).

Spread betting

A high-risk bet on the future direction of a financial index, share price, commodity or other asset. You can go long (buy) or go short (sell). The size of profit or loss will depend on the amount bet ‘per point’. In the UK, this has the advantage of being tax-free, since it is essentially a bet.

Stepped preference shares

A type of share in a split-capital investment trust that provides dividends that rise at a pre-set rate and a fixed-capital value when the trust is wound up.

Stock exchange

A place where stocks and shares are bought and sold.

Stockbroker

A member of the London Stock Exchange who buys and sells shares on your behalf.

Stop-loss order

Used to limit an investor’s losses by automatically buying or selling a share once it hits a specified price. For example, a stop-loss order of 5% below the purchase price will limit any losses to 5%. While it protects against excessive losses on the one hand, it can also mean missing out on profits if shares are sold too soon.

Sub-scale funds

Smaller funds that contain vulnerable levels of shares, leaving them open to sudden outflows.