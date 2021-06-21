ii research & reports

The ii Show Me My Money report

The ii Show Me My Money research paper reveals that pension blind spots are hampering the nation’s financial resilience. The positive impact of auto-enrolment masks a serious national issue, with a comfortable or even moderately comfortable retirement off the cards for many.

Our research finds that over 55s know less about their pension than younger pension investors and those who have their main pension pot with traditional life pension companies have less knowledge than those with DIY platforms.