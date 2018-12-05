Knowledge centre - useful articles

Home >

18 March

The single most important concept for every investor

The clamour of markets and the jargon can sometimes make investing appear more complicated than it is.

by Rebecca O'Keeffe

17 March

Investment trusts: an A to Z for beginner investors

They’re dubbed a City ‘secret’, and beginner investors shouldn’t overlook this investment option…

by Nina Kelly

16 March

Eight practical things investors of all ages can do when stock markets fall

With markets in a period of extreme volatility, we share some ideas to navigate the crisis.

by Moira O'Neill

26 February

ESG investing: A checklist for beginner investors

We can’t all be Greta, but if you are interested in ESG investing, be prepared to do some research.

by Nina Kelly

5 December 2018

Three good reasons why stock market investors must look beyond the UK

Our columnist explains why investors should consider international stocks and the best way to buy them.

by Rodney Hobson

12 November 2019

What's the best strategy when investing cash?

With equity markets at or near highs, investors earning little interest on cash face a conundrum.

by Damien Fahy

17 February

What type of investor are you?

Answering these questions will help you pick the most suitable investments for you.

by Marina Gerner

7 January 2019

An investing strategy well-suited to volatile market conditions

Argument for investing exact amounts regularly over time is compelling when markets hit a rough patch.

by Graeme Evans

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.