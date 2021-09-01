How to research stocks and shares

Key stock research metrics

While any company’s financial statement will have plenty of numbers to pore over, it’s generally more useful to look at how different measurements relate to each other by using financial ratios. These can provide insights into the overall financial health of a company and its prospects going forward.

Price to earnings (PE) ratio

Divide a company’s current share price by earnings per share over the last 12 months to get a trailing PE ratio, or use forecast earnings from broker analysts to get the forward PE ratio. PE shows what investors will pay for £1 of earnings, and indicates whether a stock is over- or undervalued.

As with other ratios, you can compare companies in the same sector, or track a single company’s PE over time to see changes in valuation.

Price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio

This is the PE ratio divided by the expected growth rate of its earnings for a specified time. It gives a more rounded perspective on a stock’s value by factoring in future earnings growth. Again, a low PEG may indicate a stock is undervalued.

One rule of thumb is that a company’s PE and expected growth should be equal, which would mean a PEG of 1. Stocks with a PEG of more than 1 may be overvalued, and vice versa.

Price to book (PB) ratio

PB is another measure of valuation. To work it out, divide the stock price of the company by its book value (total assets minus liabilities) per share.

Again, a lower PB could indicate good value. For instance a PB of less than 1 indicates the stock is trading at less than the value of the company’s assets. But it can also flag a business in difficulties, so it should be used in conjunction with broader analysis.

Debt to EBITDA ratio

The ratio of a company’s debt divided by its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is used to measure the income available to pay down debt before taking into account those outgoings.

It is a measure of the ability of the company to pay off its debts: a ratio higher than 4 or 5 suggests that the business may face difficulties in keeping up with debts and be less able to raise further money to expand the business.

Price to sales (PS) ratio

To calculate the PS ratio, divide the company’s share price by its sales or revenue per share over the past 12 months. It’s a description of how much investors will pay for a share, relative to the amount that share generates in revenue. A low PS ratio can indicate an undervalued stock with good prospects.

Dividend yield

Dividend yield is the value of annual dividends per share divided by the share price. A high yield may indicate a generous payout, but it can also be a sign of an undervalued stock. Too high a yield could be a warning sign that the current level of dividends is not sustainable, so it’s important to look at dividend cover as well.

Dividend cover

This is the number of times a company could pay out its dividend from net income. A well-covered dividend is typically considered to have dividend cover of 2 (so it’s able to cover its dividends twice from income). Dividend cover of less than 1 means the company has to supplement income from other sources to pay that level of dividend.

Free cash flow

This is the cash available to repay loans or make dividend payments. It’s a way to measure how much cash the company is generating after taking into account the costs of running the business, and it can be a useful indicator of a company’s financial strength.

It is important to note that these factors are very unlikely all to demonstrate strength at the same time. Investors need to consider the interaction of these metrics in the context of their own priorities. For instance, someone looking for long-term capital growth might look for a low PE ratio, while someone looking for income is more likely to prioritise the strength and reliability of the dividend.