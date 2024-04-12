What is thematic investing? 

What is a thematic ETF?

Thematic ETFs are similar to normal ETFs. But while normal ETFs invest in a single sector such as 'real estate', thematic ones choose investments focused on a theme or topic, such as 'sustainable infrastructure'. Depending on the theme, the investments of a thematic ETF could be in multiple sectors. So the thematic ETF could benefit from the success of the theme, regardless of the wider sectors' success.

ETFs are considered a low-cost way to diversify your portfolio. But remember that all the investments in a thematic ETF are linked to the theme, so you might want to invest in other investment types to be even more diverse.

One of the positives of using ETFs to invest is that you don’t need to do as much research or place as many trades, compared to when you’re choosing individual stocks and funds. Once you’ve invested in a thematic ETF, the fund manager will passively manage which companies the fund invests in, ensuring those companies align with the chosen theme. This typically saves you time and commission costs, as you only need to research the thematic ETF and place a single trade. The fund manager will only passively manage the ETF, which is why their costs are typically lower than actively managed funds.