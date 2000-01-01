Interactive Investor Investment Governance Committee

Hugo van Vredenburch

Hugo is a financial services professional who joined ii from multinational professional services firm TMF Group, where he was CEO. He previously held a variety of positions at Goldman Sachs spanning 13 years, including as COO of the global equities division. He retired as partner and managing director in 2005.

Hugo is a non-executive director of Ecospray and Saltus Wealth Management, and chairman of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK. He has had a lifelong interest in conservation and is a trustee of Fauna & Flora International.