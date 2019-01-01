our charges July 2018
our charges are simple, fair and clear
Give your portfolio the best chance to succeed. The more you invest, the more our fair fixed fees make sense.
Whether you’re looking for an everyday trading account, making the most of your ISA allowance or planning for your retirement, there’s an ii account for you.
trading account
Our everyday dealing account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
stocks & shares ISA
Our tax-efficient, low-cost investing account with no separate ISA fee.
SIPP
Plan your retirement with our low-cost SIPP. Monthly admin fee of just £10.
Transfer your investments to ii and enjoy simple, low-cost fees and all the tools you need to get you started.
An award-winning and great value service
"Our analysis supports ii's marketing claims on price and knock out AJ Bell, Fidelity and Hargreaves on larger case sizes."
Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)