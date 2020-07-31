Pension costs comparison - Lena's case study
Lena could potentially add £12,933 to the value of her pension over nine years by switching to our self-invested personal pension (SIPP).
Before switching
£1,620 annual charges in year one.
- Based on 0.81% annual product & investment charges.
After switching to the ii SIPP
£680 annual charges in year one.
- Based on a flat fee of £239.88 (£19.99 x 12) + 0.22% fund charges.
Lena's story
Lena has two older workplace plans with previous employers: one worth £120,000 and another worth £80,000. She is in a new workplace plan now and benefiting from the employer contributions.
But she is frustrated by the limited investment choice in her older workplace plans. With her investment experience, she is keen to have access to a wider investment range for her money so she has greater opportunity to boost her returns.
Lena has plans for a change of lifestyle and in nine years, at age 57, is aiming to start taking money from her pension plans. She decides to upgrade both of her older workplace plans to an ii SIPP.
Her total monthly charge with ii is £19.99, which includes £9.99 for the Investor Service Plan plus a £10 SIPP fee. She has chosen to take control and save costs by splitting her money across six passively managed funds, with an aggregate annual investment charge between them of 0.22%.
Statistics for older pensions like Lena's:
By 2012, there were over 4 million non-stakeholder workplace personal pension contracts in force (source: ABI). This is when new rules on ‘auto enrolment’ into workplace pensions came into effect. Pensions used for this now have their charges capped at 0.75%.
The benefit of fair flat fees with ii
- A £940 saving in fees in year one, without allowing for investment returns.
- Allowing for investment growth of 5% each year Lena could potentially save more than £10,000 in total fees and add an extra £12,933 to the value of her plan over nine years.
This case study is for illustration only, based on independent charge comparison research from financial services consultancy, the lang cat. Find out more
