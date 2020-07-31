Pension costs comparison - Lena's case study

Lena's story

Lena has two older workplace plans with previous employers: one worth £120,000 and another worth £80,000. She is in a new workplace plan now and benefiting from the employer contributions.

But she is frustrated by the limited investment choice in her older workplace plans. With her investment experience, she is keen to have access to a wider investment range for her money so she has greater opportunity to boost her returns.

Lena has plans for a change of lifestyle and in nine years, at age 57, is aiming to start taking money from her pension plans. She decides to upgrade both of her older workplace plans to an ii SIPP.

Her total monthly charge with ii is £19.99, which includes £9.99 for the Investor Service Plan plus a £10 SIPP fee. She has chosen to take control and save costs by splitting her money across six passively managed funds, with an aggregate annual investment charge between them of 0.22%.

Statistics for older pensions like Lena's:

By 2012, there were over 4 million non-stakeholder workplace personal pension contracts in force (source: ABI). This is when new rules on ‘auto enrolment’ into workplace pensions came into effect. Pensions used for this now have their charges capped at 0.75%.