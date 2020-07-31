Pension costs comparison - Satpal's case study

Satpal's story

Satpal has worked as an independent contractor for most of his career. He took out a stakeholder pension when they began in 2001 and always made it a priority to pay in. It’s now worth £230,000. Satpal’s recently taken a permanent job with one of his clients and has joined their workplace pension plan for the future, to benefit from employer contributions.

He’s an experienced investor and understands that, at higher values, paying flat fees for your pension plan can leave you with more money to invest than the percentage-based charges he’s paying for his stakeholder plan and his new workplace pension.

Satpal loves what he does. He’d like to keep working until he’s 65. In the meantime, he decides to upgrade his stakeholder pot money to an ii SIPP. His total monthly charge with ii is £19.99, which includes £9.99 for the Investor Service Plan plus a £10 SIPP fee.

Satpal decides to split his money equally between two popular funds. An ethical actively managed fund with an annual investment charge of 0.77%, and a passively managed fund with an annual investment charge of 0.22%.

Statistics for older pensions like Satpal's:

Over 1.1 million stakeholder pensions were sold between April 2001 and September 2002 alone (source: ABI, reported in the Guardian).