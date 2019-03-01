How we compare - Funds Fan

The Lang Cat says:

“Our research shows that there are potentially significant savings to be made should a customer adopt a platform with a fixed fee approach as opposed to uncapped percentage-based charges. Of course, this is simply basic arithmetic in action and it will depend on individual circumstances such as trading levels, contributions and investment types but such savings can add up to thousands of pounds over a medium to long term investment.

There is tonnes of research out there that shows that customers struggle to engage and understand the charges that apply to their investments. What we like in particular about the new Interactive Investor structure is the fact that the customer will face a clear, easy to understand, fixed platform charge per month”