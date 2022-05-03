Governance
Board of Directors
Richard Wilson
Richard has been CEO of interactive investor since 2017. Under his leadership the company has grown significantly, becoming the UK’s 2nd largest investment platform, supporting over £100bn of customers’ investments. His passions for service and people have been central to his career and are at the heart of everything ii stands for.
Richard began his career as an operations clerk at Société Générale, the French bank, with his lattermost role being Chairman of Newedge UK Financials Ltd, the global derivatives broker. For three decades Richard has been driving and delivering change across the finance industry, including roles as CTO, COO, CEO, Chairman at institutional and retail brokers and banks in Europe and the USA.
He is a member of the Practitioner Panel of the Bank of England, and Chairman of Poddar Housing Development, a listed Indian affordable housing enterprise.
Richard holds a bachelor’s degree from Heriot-Watt, Edinburgh, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Deborah Byard
Deborah joined the business in 2008, as part of TD Direct Investing Finance, before the acquisition by ii in 2017. Deborah has over 25 years’ experience in senior Finance leadership roles in the wealth investment management sector, having also led teams previously in Barclays Stockbrokers. Deborah has a proven track record in financial and risk management, and has led many teams through large restructuring initiatives including several acquisition, divestments, and business integration projects.
Catherine Bradley CBE - Chair of ii Board
Catherine has more than 30 years of executive experience advising global financial institutions and industrial companies on complex transactions and strategic opportunities. She brings knowledge from working across Europe and Asia, serving on the boards of leading consumer-facing companies, and working with regulators which provides valuable input to her roles as Chair of our Audit Committee and non-executive Chair of interactive investor, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.
In her executive career, Catherine has held a number of senior finance roles in investment banking and risk management: in the US with Merrill Lynch, in the UK and Asia with Credit Suisse, and in Asia with Société Générale. She returned to Europe in 2014 to start her non-executive career.
Catherine graduated from the HEC Paris School of Management with a major in Finance and International Economics. She was awarded a CBE in 2019.
Tracey Hahn - Chair of Remuneration Committee
Tracey joined the ii Board in May 2022, as the Chair of Remuneration Committee. Tracey is Chief People Officer for Aberdeen, leading the HR function globally. She brings extensive experience from HR leadership roles at leading global financial services companies, including ReAssure, Old Mutual Wealth (now Quilter) and Merrill Lynch. She has expertise in designing and implementing reward strategies, shaping values-led cultures, delivering HR service model and business transformation, supporting mergers and acquisitions, and helping organisations to nurture and retain talent.
Siobhan Boylan
Siobhan is a Chief Financial Officer with over 30 years of experience across the financial services sector, including wealth and asset management, retirement savings, pensions, and insurance. She is a strong advocate for the role investment and wealth managers play in supporting clients and delivering long-term value.
Most recently, Siobhan served as CFO of Coutts & Co, the private banking arm of NatWest Group. She was previously CFO of Brewin Dolphin, a FTSE 250 company prior to its acquisition by Royal Bank of Canada. Her earlier roles include CFO of Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) and senior finance positions at Aviva plc.
Siobhan has also served as an independent non-executive director at Jupiter Fund Management plc. She is a Chartered Accountant (ACA), having trained with PwC.
Katie Bickerstaffe - Non-Executive Director
Katie is a highly regarded retail and consumer business leader, bringing strong perspectives on digital business models and transformation programmes to the Aberdeen board.
During her executive career, Katie held numerous leadership positions, including as Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of multinational food, clothing and homewares retailer, M&S; Executive Chair and CEO Designate at energy provider SSE; and CEO, UK & Ireland at Dixons Carphone. She also served in Managing Director roles at the Somerfield Stores group and was Dyson Appliances’ group HR Director. Previously, she held various roles at PepsiCo and Unilever.
Katie also has a number of external appointments; Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Barratt Redrow plc, Senior Independent Director of Diploma plc, Non-Executive Director of J Sainsbury plc, Senior Independent Director of England and Wales Cricket Board and Non-Executive Director of Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.