interactive investor joins abrdn plc
On 30th May, it was announced that interactive investor had joined abrdn plc.
ii will continue to be the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, offering subscription pricing and a whole-of-market investment choice, only now with access to abrdn’s additional capabilities across research, advice and wealth management services. ii will benefit from being part of one of Europe’s largest investment, wealth management and advice firms with a near 200-year history and a vision and values closely aligned to our own.
What you need to know
- ii will continue to operate as interactive investor (ii), within abrdn plc.
- Our subscription pricing model will continue. We are committed to simple, transparent, flat fee subscription pricing.
- Richard Wilson will continue to lead ii through the next phase of growth, under abrdn’s ownership.
- Both abrdn and ii continue to be individual regulated entities. This means customers of both abrdn and ii, will retain full FSCS protection for each firm.
- Our award-winning news and analysis is here to stay. We remain impartial and editorially independent.
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor
This is an exciting new chapter in our history as we join a FTSE 100 company with a deep financial services history, and with a shared vision for the future.
Our success has been based on an open inclusive team culture that puts customers first, focuses on operational strength, provides the best technology and campaigns for our customers’ interests.
We’ll continue to offer our fair subscription pricing, whole of market choice and will continue to improve our services and content to ensure we remain the retail investment platform of choice.
Stephen Bird, CEO, abrdn
The acquisition of interactive investor is a transformative deal for abrdn, and marks an important step forward in delivering our strategy for client-led growth.
ii’s high-tech direct investing service is the perfect complement to the high-touch wealth and financial planning capabilities we already offer.
As a leading player in a fast-growing market, with a scalable technology platform and a distinctive subscription-based model, the acquisition of ii will also diversify and grow our revenues.
We would like to welcome Richard and the team to abrdn and look forward to working together to build the best savings and wealth offer in the market for our customers.