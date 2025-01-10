interactive investor is part of Aberdeen
interactive investor joined Aberdeen in May 2022.
ii continues to be the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, offering simple price plans for a low monthly fee and a whole-of-market investment choice.
ii now also benefits from being part of a global investment business that helps customers plan, save and invest for their future, and that has a vision closely aligned to its own.
Aberdeen Group plc offers a wide range of financial advice and planning services to customers, from retirement advice, to investment advice and wealth management.
What you need to know
- ii continues to operate as interactive investor (ii), within Aberdeen Group plc.
- Our simple pricing plan remains. We are committed to a simple, transparent, flat monthly fee.
- Richard Wilson continues to lead ii through the next phase of growth, under Aberdeen’s ownership.
- Both Aberdeen and ii continue to be individual regulated entities. This means customers of both Aberdeen and ii, will retain full FSCS protection for each firm.
- Our award-winning news and analysis is here to stay. We remain impartial and editorially independent.
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor
This is an exciting new chapter in our history as we join a FTSE company with a deep financial services history, and with a shared vision for the future.
Our success has been based on an open inclusive team culture that puts customers first, focuses on operational strength, provides the best technology and campaigns for our customers’ interests.
We’ll continue to offer our fair subscription pricing, whole of market choice and will continue to improve our services and content to ensure we remain the retail investment platform of choice.
More about Aberdeen
ii is an Aberdeen company. Aberdeen is a global investment business that helps customers plan, save and invest for their future. Alongside ii, Aberdeen offers a range of financial advice services to customers across the UK – from retirement planning to investment advice and wealth management.
Find out more about how Aberdeen can help individual investors.
FAQs
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.