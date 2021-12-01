Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor

This is an exciting new chapter in our history as we join a FTSE 100 company with a deep financial services history, and with a shared vision for the future.

Our success has been based on an open inclusive team culture that puts customers first, focuses on operational strength, provides the best technology and campaigns for our customers’ interests.

We’ll continue to offer our fair subscription pricing, whole of market choice and will continue to improve our services and content to ensure we remain the retail investment platform of choice.