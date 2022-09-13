Investment Committee

Lee Wild - Head of Equity Strategy

Lee started his career in the City 30 years ago as an options pit trader on the International Petroleum Exchange. After time spent as an investment manager at HSBC and three years at Investors Chronicle, he has been editor and head of equity strategy at interactive investor since 2014. Lee is regularly quoted in the financial press and runs ii's award-winning newsletter. He was also winner of the award for outstanding individual achievement at the City of London Wealth Management Awards (COLWMA) in 2022.