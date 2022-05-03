Meet our team
Executive committee
Richard Wilson – Chief Executive Officer
Richard has been CEO of interactive investor since 2017. Under his leadership the company has grown significantly, becoming the UK’s 2nd largest retail investment platform, supporting over 500,000 customers and over £100bn of their investments. His passion for service and people have been central to his career and are at the heart of everything ii stands for.
Richard began his career as an operations clerk at Société Générale, with his lattermost role being Chairman of Newedge UK Financials Ltd, the global derivatives broker. For three decades Richard has been driving and delivering change across the finance industry, including roles as CTO, COO, CEO, Chairman at institutional and retail brokers and banks in Europe and the USA.
Richard is Aberdeen Group Chief Operating Officer. He is also a member of the Practitioner Panel of the Bank of England, and Chairman of Poddar Housing Development, a listed Indian affordable housing business.
Deborah Byard – Chief Financial Officer
Deborah joined the business in 2008, as part of TD Direct Investing Finance, before the acquisition by ii in 2017. Deborah has over 25 years’ experience in senior Finance leadership roles in the wealth investment management sector, having also led teams previously in Barclays Stockbrokers. Deborah has a proven track record in financial and risk management, and has led many teams through large restructuring initiatives including several acquisition, divestments, and business integration projects.
John Tumilty – Chief Operating Officer
John has been leading the Technology strategy at ii since 2016. He has extensive IT experience in the financial sector, including working for Goldman Sachs in Tokyo, New York and London. Previous roles have included Head of Equity Technology for Goldman Sachs and CIO of UBS’ investment bank. John has been involved in several IT integrations and has consulted for firms in relation to their IT re-structuring. John is responsible for the operational running of ii and its Commercial strategy.
Chris Horner – Chief Risk Officer
Chris joined ii in 2015, from Lloyds Banking Group, and is now Chief Risk Officer for the firm, responsible for Risk, Compliance and Legal. Chris has more than 30 years’ experience working in financial services, having joined the industry shortly after the Big Bang in the late 1980s. He has provided regulatory expertise and leadership within compliance at a number of organisations, including Skipton Building Society and GE.
Yann Monnet – Chief Commercial Officer
Yann joined ii in 2023, from Vanguard, and is now Chief Commercial Officer for the firm, responsible for proposition, growth, performance marketing, brand, PR, as well as customer retention and engagement. Yann has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, both in France and the UK. Prior to ii, Yann held various Commercial roles at Zurich Insurance, Lloyds Banking Group, Orbis Investments, as well as Vanguard.
Chris Crooks – Chief Technology Officer
Chris has been with the business since 2010, first as part of TD Direct Investing Technology, before the acquisition by ii in 2017. Prior to this Chris performed various Technology roles at GE Money and Santander UK. Chris has 20 years’ experience in different IT roles and worked closely on ii’s Technology transformation and migrations. Chris joined ii’s Executive Committee in in 2022 and became CTO in March 2023 with responsibility for ii’s Software Engineering, IT Infrastructure, Core Platforms, Change Delivery and Information Security.
Alex Larkman – Chief Service Officer
Alex joined the business in 2011, originally within the Operations function of TD Direct Investing, before the acquisition by ii in 2017. The transition to ii coincided with Alex’s own move to the Change world, initially working on the integration of TD & ii itself, before moving on to lead on various customer migrations, and eventually to head up the Product function. Prior to TD/ii, Alex held various operational roles across 7 years at Halifax Share Dealing. Alex joined ii’s Executive Committee in 2022 and became Chief Service Officer in March 2023 with responsibility for ii’s Product, Customer Service and Operations teams.
Anna Clifford – Chief People Officer
Anna joined ii in 2020, leading the Talent Strategy for the business and was responsible for developing the Employee Value Proposition. She became a member of the Executive Committee in 2023 as Chief People Officer, responsible for the HR and Culture Strategy across the firm. Prior to ii, Anna has 20 years’ international, cross-industry experience in both generalist and specialist HR roles, for Vodafone, EY and BAE Systems.