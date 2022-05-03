Meet our team

Richard Wilson – Chief Executive Officer

Richard has been CEO of interactive investor since 2017. Under his leadership the company has grown significantly, becoming the UK’s 2nd largest retail investment platform, supporting over 500,000 customers and over £100bn of their investments. His passion for service and people have been central to his career and are at the heart of everything ii stands for.

Richard began his career as an operations clerk at Société Générale, with his lattermost role being Chairman of Newedge UK Financials Ltd, the global derivatives broker. For three decades Richard has been driving and delivering change across the finance industry, including roles as CTO, COO, CEO, Chairman at institutional and retail brokers and banks in Europe and the USA.

Richard is Aberdeen Group Chief Operating Officer. He is also a member of the Practitioner Panel of the Bank of England, and Chairman of Poddar Housing Development, a listed Indian affordable housing business.